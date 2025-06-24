Two-time World Champion to win the 2026 Royal Rumble after returning with a new character? Potential explored

Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events of the year that officially kicks off the WrestleMania season. What remains the biggest attraction of the show is the traditional men's and women's Rumble matches. The PLE is set to take place in Saudi Arabia next year, and WWE seemingly has plans to put a two-time world champion in the major spotlight.

Liv Morgan could return to WWE as a babyface next year and win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Miracle Kid suffered a dislocated shoulder during her match against Kairi Sane last week on RAW. She is expected to be sidelined from WWE for around six months. However, things could be very different when Morgan returns.

Dominik Mysterio would have potentially betrayed her by then, and Roxanne Perez would have taken Liv Morgan's place in The Judgment Day. Also, Finn Balor would have potentially taken complete control over the faction in her absence. Therefore, there wouldn't be anything left for Morgan to do. The two-time Women's World Champion could shed her heel persona and return with a new gimmick.

The 31-year-old could come back as one of the biggest babyfaces and go on to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Another reason why Liv Morgan is likely to win the contest is that the 2026 Royal Rumble will take place in Saudi Arabia, a place where her popularity is unparalleled. She has been part of some big matches in the nation over the past few years.

Hence, WWE could bank on the former Women's World Champion next year. Coming back with a new persona and winning the monumental contest could mark a new chapter for Liv Morgan on the main roster. Whatever is discussed above is purely speculation.

Liv Morgan to feud with Roxanne Perez after a potential Royal Rumble return?

Ever since Roxanne Perez was introduced to The Judgment Day, she has been subtly trying to steal Liv Morgan's spot. The Prodigy has been allegedly sowing seeds of discord between The Miracle Kid and Dominik Mysterio, too. Well, she has succeeded to some extent.

Now that Morgan is gone, Perez could take away everything that is dearest to the former. There is a good possibility it could lead to a future program between the two stars. Liv Morgan could feud with the former NXT star upon her return to WWE, potentially after the Royal Rumble.

Both superstars could deliver a blockbuster feud that could put the women's division in the spotlight. This could significantly help Roxanne Perez establish herself as a vicious heel and a future star. Meanwhile, Morgan could regain her lost moment before going after the gold.

There, it would be an intriguing sight to see. However, this is purely speculation as of now. Only time will tell whether Liv Morgan returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble or her recovery timeline exceeds.

