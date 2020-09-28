Two Women's Title matches changed for tonight's WWE Clash of Champions event

Tonight's WWE Clash of Champions: Gold Rush pay-per-view is an event in which all WWE Championships are scheduled to be defended.

However, it appears that we will see drastic changes to two championship matches from the WWE Women's division.

POST Wrestling is reporting that both the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match have been changed prior to tonight's Clash of Champions event on the WWE Network.

Nikki Cross unable to appear at WWE Clash of Champions

It had previously been announced that Nikki Cross would be challenging Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash of Champions. This came after Cross won a number one contenders match on SmackDown several weeks ago.

However, Nikki Cross was noticeably absent from Friday Night's Clash of Champions "go-home" edition of SmackDown. This led to Dave Meltzer reporting on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the SmackDown Women's Championship match could be in jeopardy for Sunday's event.

Fightful has now confirmed that WWE has been aware of Cross' absence since earlier this week and has plans in place for this.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match is now "off"

In addition to reporting the changes to the SmackDown Women's Championship match, POST Wrestling is also reporting that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match pitting Shayna Baszer & Nia Jax against The Riott Squad is now "off."

The specific reasons as to why both matches have been altered is not yet known. However, it has been suggested that WWE will address the changes and alterations to both matches during the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view tonight.

But, despite her apparent match cancellation, one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler, has taken to Instagram to show fans a sneak peak at the ring attire that she is planning on wearing tonight at Clash of Champions.

It is not yet known if The Queen of Spades will still be competing tonight during the pay-per-view or not.

What are your thoughts on these reported changes to the SmackDown Women's Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship matches at WWE Clash of Champions?