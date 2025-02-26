Two WWE Hall of Famers to reunite after 6 years to dethrone Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez? Potential WrestleMania 41 match explored

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walked out as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW this week on Netflix. This happened when the members of The Judgment Day, with a little bit of help from Dominik Mysterio, dethroned Bianca Belair and Naomi in a title bout. With WWE on The Road to WrestleMania 41, some major developments are expected.

Ad

This leads to speculation that The Bella Twins could reunite after six years to challenge the new champions at The Show of Shows. The EST of WWE and The Glow are expected to be fully involved in the Jade Cargill mystery attacker storyline. Furthermore, Belair is reportedly set to emerge as the victor in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. This suggests that they are unlikely to regain the tag titles anytime soon.

Ad

Trending

This subtly confirms that the villainous stable members will have different WrestleMania challengers. It makes Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's reunion and a match against the current champions a realistic possibility. Nikki already made her return in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Additionally, in the latest edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, the Hall of Famer confirmed that her comeback in the traditional Rumble match was just the beginning. She also stated that Brie Mode would be back soon, seemingly hinting at their reunion in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier reports indicated that WWE planned to push Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as champions leading up to WrestleMania. Now that they hold the titles, Triple H could book them in a solid feud for The Showcase of The Immortals. Nikki’s return has already generated massive buzz online, and a Bella Twins reunion could be a highly profitable decision for the sports entertainment juggernaut.

It remains to be seen how the storyline unfolds post-Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and whether WWE plans to bring the Hall of Famers back for WrestleMania. The last time the twins competed in a tag team match was on October 8, 2018, on RAW, when they teamed up with Ronda Rousey almost six years ago.

Ad

What was the backstage reaction in WWE to Liv Morgan and Raquel winning the tag team titles?

Latest reports have shed some light on the backstage reaction to the solid main event on the latest episode of RAW on Netflix. According to sources, WWE is pleased with the match, especially with the reaction from the live crowd.

Ad

Furthermore, the Stamford-based promotion is very happy with how the match played out overall. Not only that but it has also been revealed that there had been plans of a strong push of The Judgment Day for some time now. This possibly explains why they ended up becoming tag team champions this past Monday night.

Expand Tweet

Overall, this report appears to be a positive sign for the villainous faction, as WWE seems satisfied with their performance potentially leading to stronger booking for them in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback