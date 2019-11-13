Two WWE Superstars sign contract extensions with the company

The Miz and Paige have some new money to add to their bank accounts.

WWE Backstage was full of breaking news. In his segment during the show, insider Ryan Satin announced that not only was Johnny Gargano not medically cleared to compete at TakeOver: WarGames but he also revealed that the Miz and Paige had both signed contract extensions with WWE.

Different roles

The Miz has been a WWE veteran for the last seven years and he's an important part of the roster. When WWE needs a star to send for media events or to help promote WWE interests, they send the A-Lister. He's also so important to the company that he and his wife, Maryse, got their own show on USA. The Miz's deal is said to be "multi-year" but no specifics were announced on WWE Backstage.

While he hasn't been prominently featured in main event programs, he has consistently been a solid mid-carder on both RAW and SmackDown. His work has helped to restore some prestige to the Intercontinental Championship. He will be facing off, however, against the Fiend for the Universal Championship at Starrcade on December 1st.

The Anti-Diva's future

The Miz has been a valuable asset to the WWE roster and he has remained an active competitor for over 15 years. While she is still only in her 20s, however, Paige has not been able to enjoy the kind of longevity that the Miz has experienced.

The Anti-Diva had to prematurely retire from active competition due to Spinal Stenosis, the same condition suffered by both Edge and Sheamus. Even though she's been forced out of action, Paige was first used as the GM of SmackDown during the Brand Split after Daniel Bryan returned to active competition. The first-ever NXT Women's Champion was more recently a manager for the Kabuki Warriors — Kairi Sane and Asuka. They did not win the Women's Tag Team titles with Paige at their side.

That relationship was rekindled on RAW last week, but it was quickly ended once Asuka hit Paige in the face with her green mist. With that relationship severed, it appears as if Paige will continue to be used in an analyst role on shows like WWE Backstage and on PPV panels. She's contractually obligated to the WWE for "multiple years" according to Satin, but the length of her extension is unknown at the moment.

