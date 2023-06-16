Ultimate betrayal, shocking heel turn - 4 last-minute predictions for WWE SmackDown (June 16, 2023)

WWE SmackDown has arguably proven to be the A-show of the company due to the action and storylines presented in recent weeks involving stars like Roman Reigns, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, and Charlotte Flair.

Several matches and segments have already been announced for tonight's show, and fans are ready to be amazed. While the drama within The Bloodline will continue with Roman Reigns' return, fans will also witness some twists in Bianca Belair's quest to win the WWE Women's Championship.

With that said, here are a few last-minute predictions for all to get hyped up for the show.

#4. Karrion Kross and Scarlett blindside Michin

On last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross and Scarlett appeared in the audience and laid a brutal assault on AJ Styles. The duo distanced themselves from the babyfaces as Michin came to the aid of The Phenomenal One.

The two sides are set to battle in a Mixed Tag Team match, and the outcome will likely be essential for the growth of the rivalry. While the babyfaces seem strong, a win for the heel team would keep things interesting.

Karrion Kross could steal a win by blindfolding Michin with the mysterious powder they used last week, which also worked to distract Rey Mysterio. Kross could then go for a roll-up for the victory.

#3. Pretty Deadly shines on WWE SmackDown

A tag team gauntlet for a chance to face



Catch all the action on A tag team gauntlet for a chance to face #SamiZayn and KevinOwens for the Tag Team Championship

After most of WWE's tag team division confronted Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn demanding a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, Adam Pearce announced that the #1 contenders would be decided in a gauntlet match featuring several tag teams.

With that said, Pretty Deadly should go on to pick up the victory after entering the match toward the end. The heel duo gathered considerable heat by helping Austin Theory last week, and the promotion could capitalize on the same this week. The newly called-up duo could deliver a stellar match against the champions, creating a great impact in the process.

#2. Bianca Belair turns heel

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bianca Belair addresses Charlotte Flair's return Bianca Belair addresses Charlotte Flair's return 👀 https://t.co/MqHnAXO4zD

Bianca Belair has been the company's top babyface for years, but a decent amount of fans have gotten bored of her onscreen character. She could surprise everyone by turning heel to spice up her persona.

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, she will be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect alongside Charlotte Flair. As both are in contention for Asuka's WWE Women's Championship, a brawl between the two could unleash where The EST of WWE could potentially injure Charlotte to clear her path.

The moment will generate a great crowd reaction, and a new character could do wonders for Bianca Belair in the future.

#1. Jey finally chooses his side

pau @316REIGNS this night was all about jey and it was so deserved.



they call him MAIN EVENT JEY USO for a REASON. this night was all about jey and it was so deserved. they call him MAIN EVENT JEY USO for a REASON. https://t.co/Wt21o4Va8N

Jey Uso has been in confusion ever since Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023. While the Right Hand Man did show signs of anger after Jimmy Uso accidentally attacked him, he may understand that the scene was unintentional.

When Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown tonight, he will expect a final answer from Jey Uso, and Jey could respond by hitting his cousin with a well-deserved super kick, generating a huge audience reaction. The moment will be remembered as a highlight in The Bloodline's history if it happens.

Are you excited for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

