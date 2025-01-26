Uncle Howdy to bring in final Wyatt Sicks member, Ex-Universal Champion in Bloodline? 3 directions for Braun Strowman after WWE SNME 2025

WWE featured a battle between a monster and a werewolf at Saturday Night's Main Event, which ended in a shocking fashion. Braun Strowman locked horns with Jacob Fatu in a highly anticipated match.

The match lived up to the expectations but ended abruptly after Jacob Fatu took out the referee and launched a brutal assault on Strowman. While the contest ended in the former Universal Champion's favor via DQ, The Samoan Werewolf had the last laugh as he continued to attack his rival.

After a brutal beatdown at Saturday Night's Main Event, let's see what WWE could have in store for The Monster of All Monsters.

#3 The Wyatt Sicks comes to the aid of Braun Strowman

Given the never-give-up attitude of Braun Strowman, he could show up on SmackDown soon hunting for Jacob Fatu despite being hurt. In a potential brawl between the two, Fatu might have the numbers advantage. Hence, The Wyatt Sicks could make its debut on the blue brand to help Bray Wyatt's former teammate and recruit him.

This angle could eventually lead to a massive tag team rivalry between The Wyatt Sicks and Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. With Braun Strowman involved, the two sides could even have a match at WrestleMania 41.

#2 Misses Royal Rumble after being written off WWE TV due to an injury

While Braun Strowman has not declared his name for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, his entry can always be a game changer. After the massive assault on Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event, he might not compete in the Rumble.

WWE could write Strowman off TV for the next few weeks with an injury, thanks to Fatu's beatdown. The former Universal Champion's eventual return could further intensify his rivalry with The Samoan Werewolf, leading to a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Going by the reactions to their first showdown, it is clear that fans are eagerly waiting for the stars to lock horns again.

#1 Braun Strowman joins The Bloodline

The Bloodline story has seen massive surprises and twists over the past few years. After Jacob Fatu destroyed Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event, a shocking development could be on the horizon.

With Solo Sikoa walking out of the arena last week, Jacob Fatu could be portrayed as the new Tribal Chief. This could lead to Braun Strowman acknowledging Fatu and joining forces with the new-look Bloodline.

Strowman's potential addition to the faction could make it the most fearsome group on the roster. It could also pave the way for several engaging feuds.

