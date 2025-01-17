Uncle Howdy to introduce 6 ft 8 in WWE star as new member of the Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown? Exploring the potential

Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks faction have recently shifted to the WWE SmackDown brand. This news surfaced during the latest episode of RAW when Karrion Kross visited Adam Pearce's office and learned about this drastic change. With the sinister faction now part of the blue brand, fans could witness new directions and storylines for them.

This development suggests that Uncle Howdy might introduce a new member to the faction by revealing the 6'8" WWE star Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Monsters has been active on SmackDown over the past few weeks, clashing with Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes.

Strowman and Wyatt Sicks share a deep connection due to their affiliation with the late, great Bray Wyatt. With the faction's shift to SmackDown, fans might finally see Braun getting incorporated into the Wyatt Sicks storyline. This could unfold when Howdy appears on Friday Nights and reveals Strowman as the newest member. This angle could be a great way to reintroduce the former Universal Champion on television in a major storyline.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

The last time Strowman competed in the squared circle was on December 27, 2024, on SmackDown against Austin Theory. Since then, he has been on hiatus due to an injury. Recently, Strowman hinted at his return at Royal Rumble 2025, implying that his hiatus will not last much longer.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming weeks and what’s next for Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks following their shift to the blue brand.

Who else could Uncle Howdy introduce as a new member of WWE SmackDown?

In addition to Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss is another name that could be incorporated into the faction's storyline. The Goddess is currently absent from WWE but is expected to return soon.

The last time Bliss was in WWE was at Royal Rumble 2023, where she lost to Bianca Belair. However, Uncle Howdy's voice echoed in the arena after the match, seemingly mocking Bliss's loss.

WWE could use this angle to incorporate Alexa into the storyline, eventually declaring her the newest member of Wyatt Sicks. The Goddess could join them to strengthen herself due to her connection with the late great Bray Wyatt.

Expand Tweet

Currently, Alexa is not tied to any specific brand, which leaves the possibility open for her to join Uncle Howdy and his faction on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback