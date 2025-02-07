Uncle Howdy to kick Nikki Cross out of Wyatt Sicks; replace her with WWE star on SmackDown? Exploring the potential

The Wyatt Sicks moved to WWE SmackDown after a decent run on the red brand, and are yet to make an appearance following their massive loss against The Final Testament a few months ago on RAW. With Alexa Bliss' return to the Stamford-based promotion, the anticipation towards the former Women's Champion joining the faction is at an all-time high.

While Bliss could join the faction as the sixth member, there is a chance she could replace Nikki Cross after Uncle Howdy kicks the latter out of the stable. Alexa Bliss returned to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match and was initially expected to be a part of the RAW roster. However, recent reports from PWInsider suggested that Lil Miss Bliss will be a part of SmackDown. The Goddess has already teased being involved with The Wyatt Sicks during her appearance at the 'Rumble.

Since their debut, The Wyatt Sicks have come across as a fairly dominant faction. While their storylines have been quite compelling, they have seemingly lost all their momentum in the past few months. Their loss to The Final Testament and further absence, reportedly due to an injury to a group member, could not have helped stay in the memory of fans.

However, a major twist could once again lead to The Wyatt Sicks garnering a lot of attention from the WWE Universe. Uncle Howdy potentially kicking out Nikki Cross from the faction could lead to major developments in the storyline.

Further, replacing her with former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss could also add star power to the faction, with their dominance gaining the spotlight in WWE. While there is a possibility of this angle playing out, for now, it remains just speculation.

Why are The Wyatt Sicks absent from WWE SmackDown?

The Transfer Window enabled The Wyatt Sicks' move from RAW to SmackDown. While the faction switched to the blue brand a few weeks ago, they have still not made an appearance.

Recent reports from Fightful Select suggested that one of the members of The Wyatt Sicks was out with an injury. However, the identity of the injured talent and the extent of it is yet to be known.

While the return date for the faction is still uncertain, time will tell what the Stamford-based company has in store for them once they come back on TV.

