3 Signs the Wyatt Sicks will get a new member on WWE SmackDown this week

WWE has not featured The Wyatt Sicks on TV since their massive loss to the Final Testament a few weeks ago on RAW. The faction was then moved to SmackDown in the Transfer Window and has been out of action due to reportedly an injury-related issue.

Over the past few months, the Uncle Howdy-led faction has dominated several stars on the red brand, and their mind games are expected to take the world by storm in the future. However, they seem to be running out of steam of late and might need a massive name in their faction to make it to the top.

With Alexa Bliss' return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the anticipation towards the faction adding the Women's Triple Crown Champion as their final member has been on an all-time high. Let's check out a few signs that the faction could introduce a new member very soon.

#3. Alexa Bliss' tribute to Bray Wyatt

During her surprising return at the Women's Royal Rumble Match last weekend, Alexa Bliss paid a massive tribute to her former partner Bray Wyatt. The former RAW Women's Champion wore a jacket stating 'Friends 4-Ever' on its back, in which 'Fiend 4-Ever' was highlighted.

Since Wyatt's passing back in 2023, Alexa Bliss has paid tribute to her former colleague multiple times, and the one at Royal Rumble has had the world talking.

#2. Bliss' Lily doll had the number '6' on her eyes

Alexa Bliss, during her return, also brought along her doll, Lilly, with her, which in itself was a massive tease that the star could join The Wyatt Sicks. Further, the doll in her hand also had the number '6' written on the right eye.

This had garnered a lot of attention among fans, teasing that the returning star could be the sixth member of Wyatt Sicks. This would eventually complete the faction and start them on the way to becoming one of the most dominant factions in the industry.

#1. Alexa Bliss has moved to WWE SmackDown

While Alexa Bliss' future in WWE has been uncertain for some time now, reports from PWInsider claim that the star will be on WWE SmackDown moving forward. The Wyatt Sicks were also moved to the blue brand using the transfer window just a few weeks ago.

This is being considered as the biggest tease to Bliss joining the faction. While The Goddess was initially rumored to be away from The Wyatt Sicks, things seemingly worked out and the stars seem to align for Alexa Bliss' potential debut as the final member of The Wyatt Sicks.

