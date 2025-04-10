Uncle Howdy to lay out two WWE stars without the Wyatt Sicks’ help at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential twist

We are just inches from WWE WrestleMania 41, and Uncle Howdy has yet to debut on SmackDown. Since the shift of the Wyatt Sicks to the blue brand, they are still yet to arrive on Friday Nights. There is a slight chance that fans will see the masked man competing in a match at Showcase of Immortals.

However, in a potential twist, fans could see Uncle Howdy laying out John Cena and The Rock to close the second Night of WrestleMania 41. For those unaware, the Franchise Player and Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE title are anticipated to be the main event in Night 2 of 'Mania.

So, in the post-match, fans could see Howdy making his arrival at WrestleMania and eventually attacking both Cena and The Rock. Triple H will only consider pulling this move because it could be one of the best ways to reintroduce Uncle Howdy in the Stamford-based promotion.

Additionally, if Howdy solely attacks both the Hollywood stars without the help of Wyatt Sicks, it also solidifies his status as a single star in the company. Not only this, but this angle also leads to a future storyline between John Cena, The Rock, and Uncle Howdy, which indeed holds the potential to entice fans.

Though this scenario is highly unlikely to take place, it remains to be seen what will happen at WrestleMania 41 when Rhodes and Cena clash for the Undisputed title.

How else can Triple H book Uncle Howdy at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Besides this above-cited scenario, the Game can book Uncle Howdy by giving him a separate segment at the Grandest Stage of Them All. This segment could witness the arrival of Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks when they might attack a heel star on the show.

In a potential scenario, a heel WWE star or celebrity who is getting an adverse reaction from the crowd may appear on the show. Suddenly, the lights may turn dim, and the horror faction might appear at WWE WrestleMania 41. They could attack him upon their arrival and eventually reintroduce themselves to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Earlier, there were reports that WWE was planning a major angle between Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss at Shows of the Shows. However, there is no updated status yet regarding the reported plans, which lowers the chances of the scenario unfolding.

