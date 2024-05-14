Uncle Howdy must put an end to 38-year-old WWE Superstar's King of the Ring dreams 

Uncle Howdy is the one macabre character that the WWE Universe is looking out for. A Wyatt Family member, Howdy, hasn't been seen in a WWE ring or on TV for quite a while. However, in recent weeks, the company seems to be hinting toward a potential return.

The timing for Uncle Howdy's return couldn't be better. Although the patriarch of the Wyatt family, the late great Bray Wyatt, is gone, there is something that Howdy needs to address on his behalf. And it has everything to do with one of WWE's biggest stars, Main Event Jey Uso.

The 38-year-old star defeated Ilja Dragunov in the King of the Ring Tournament on the latest edition of RAW to set up a semi-final clash with Gunther next week. However, there are two reasons The YEET Master may not make it to Saudi Arabia, and it could all be because of Uncle Howdy.

Uncle Howdy would want to bring the fireflies back to the Wyatt family

Ever since Backlash France, the WWE Universe has witnessed an incredible phenomenon. Synonymous with Bray Wyatt, the "fireflies" are back, but this time for Jey Uso.

Usually, the "fireflies" were seen around the arena every time The Eater of Worlds entered. However, Jey Uso has now inserted the fireflies into his entrance. This cannot sit well with Uncle Howdy, who would want to reclaim the "fireflies" once he returns.

Expand Tweet

This is a chance for WWE to develop Jey Uso's character

Since becoming a singles star, Jey Uso has taken the WWE Universe by storm. However, most of his major storylines have revolved around his brother, Jimmy Uso, and The Bloodline. The Stamford-based promotion has a chance to explore a new path with Jey. That path involves Uncle Howdy.

The feud could be one for the ages and even fits in nicely with other potential storylines. Who knows? Perhaps Jey gets "injured" at the right time, eventually leading up to his reunion with Roman Reigns for a potential Bloodline Civil War storyline. Either way, WWE should pull the trigger on a rivalry with Howdy.

A feud with the new Wyatt Family could lead to the reintroduction of Jimmy Uso

If Jey Uso feuds with Uncle Howdy, he will need external support. In addition to Howdy himself, he will likely have to deal with a new Wyatt Family. While there is no confirmation regarding who will be a part of this new faction, the likes of Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Braun Strowman, and Erick Rowan are a few of the names that come to mind.

Assuming that is the case, it will not be easy for Jey to take them on alone. With that in mind, WWE could reintroduce Jey's brother, Jimmy Uso, this time as a babyface. Jimmy has always claimed that he has been looking out for his younger twin brother, and should this feud become a thing, it would be the perfect time to prove just that.

It will be interesting to see WWE Creative book a feud between Main Event Jey Uso and Uncle Howdy after the latter returns to the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback