Uncle Howdy must return and save 20-time champion from disastrous times ahead 

WWE has been teasing the return of Uncle Howdy via a series of QR codes. These codes have been showing up during the weekly shows, leading the fans to cryptic messages. The Stamford-based promotion had used the same approach when it re-introduced the Late Bray Wyatt in 2022.

When Uncle Howdy, portrayed by Bo Dallas, returns to WWE, it's expected that he will reunite with Alexa Bliss to create the new Wyatt Family. However, before reuniting with her, Howdy should make the impeccable decision to help Randy Orton against The Bloodline at King of the Ring 2024.

Randy Orton was a part of The Wyatt Family

In 2016, The Viper had joined The Wyatt Family, and tag teamed with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper. The trio established their dominance over the tag team division by winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Keeping the fact that Orton was a part of the family at some point, Uncle Howdy can choose to help him against The Bloodline and ensure that he doesn't get outnumbered. Of course, helping Orton against the biggest heel faction of WWE is going to lay the foundation for a babyface Howdy. This leads us to our second reason.

Babyface Uncle Howdy can be the perfect tribute to Bray Wyatt

Introducing Howdy as a babyface can initiate a chain reaction of bringing in the other members of The Wyatt Family as babyfaces as well. It so happens that alongside Alexa Bliss, even Erick Rowan is expected to return to the promotion.

Considering Wyatt was introduced as a babyface in 2023, it'll make a great connection to have the new Wyatt Family give a tribute to his legacy and character as babyfaces. It might not be the best approach to begin with the 'heel-ish' note when re-introducing The Wyatt Family, especially after the love and admiration fans hold for Bray Wyatt.

This opens the avenue for Uncle Howdy to exact revenge

As mentioned above, Randy Orton joined The Wyatt Family in 2016. However, he did betray them in 2017 by entering Wyatt's compound and setting it on fire.

Uncle Howdy can help The Apex Predator against The Bloodline first, and then proceed to reveal his true intentions of being the one who will inflict pain on Orton for betraying The Wyatt Family. It can lead to an intense rivalry between Orton and Howdy, solidifying their characters as face and heel.