Uncle Howdy to quit Wyatt Sicks to unite with 9-time WWE champion on SmackDown this week? Potential swerve explored

WWE SmackDown achieved a major win when The Wyatt Sicks was moved to the brand from RAW. However, the faction has not appeared on WWE TV due to an undisclosed injury to one of their members.

While The Wyatt Sicks are out of action, there's a strong possibility that Uncle Howdy will leave the faction to join Alexa Bliss ahead of the Road to WrestleMania. Bliss has been rumored to return to WWE for months now and was close to coming back recently. However, some potential issues caused the company to pull off plans for her return.

Furthermore, it was expected that the former Women's Champion would join The Wyatt Sicks when she returned to the company, given that she has a lot of history with Bray Wyatt. However, recent reports also suggested that the Stamford-based promotion has abandoned plans for Bliss to join the faction upon her return.

While millions around the world await Alexa Bliss' return to the company, the latest reports from Fightful Select suggested that WWE had prepared plans for the former Women's Champion following her comeback.

Uncle Howdy was expected to be a much more dominant character on TV. However, his alignment with The Wyatt Sicks has somewhat held him back over the past few months. The star leaving the faction to build a much dominant persona could be a good move.

Furthermore, Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy could unite, similar to Bliss' partnership with the Fiend, to shake up the entire roster, including The Wyatt Family. This could serve as an ideal way to utilize both stars to further Bray's legacy industry.

WWE and Alexa Bliss are working on some contract issues

Alexa Bliss was originally scheduled to return on the January 13 episode of RAW. However, her comeback was canceled at the last minute, with both Bliss and the company addressing some issues related to her contract.

According to reports from PWInsider, the contractual negotiations between both parties reached a standstill, which resulted in the plans being scrapped.

With Royal Rumble on the horizon, the former Women's Champion might be gearing up for a return. Time will reveal what the company plans for Bliss upon her comeback.

