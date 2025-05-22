Uncle Howdy to replace WWE star in the Money in the Bank qualifying match on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Uncle Howdy has been absent from the company’s programming since December 2024. He and his faction, The Wyatt Sicks, were moved to Friday Night SmackDown from RAW in January this year. Ending their television hiatus, the crew could strike on the upcoming blue-branded episode and attack Aleister Black to hijack his spot in his Money in the Bank qualifier match.
Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks were locked in an intense feud with The Final Testament, led by Karrion Kross. The Herald of Doomsday had almost always maintained an upper hand on the former Bo Dallas with the help of The Miz. Eventually, Kross and his men emerged victorious in an eight-man tag team match where both factions collided in a RAW episode in December 2024.
The Wyatt Sicks were supposed to make a comeback after being transferred to SmackDown, but things got delayed because Uncle Howdy suffered an undisclosed injury. Now, he could return with his eerie faction and try to make an instant impact. Thus, he could go after one of the hottest wrestlers on SmackDown right now, Aleister Black.
Uncle Howdy’s modus operandi is to go after heel superstars and make them pay for their sins. However, Black is smack in the middle of the line separating babyfaces from heels. Thus, he could take him out with The Wyatt Sicks to prevent him from accessing WWE’s greatest weapons, the Money in the Bank contract.
He could enter the Dutch pro wrestler’s MITB qualifier and face LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat match. While the storyline can move in this direction, all of this is speculation.
Uncle Howdy may soon be replaced as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks
Uncle Howdy has led The Wyatt Sicks since the faction’s debut in June 2024. However, while he is continuing the legacy of his late brother Bray Wyatt, the faction hasn’t been successful under his leadership. He got outsmarted by The Miz despite holding him captive, and his crew also registered a loss in a direct confrontation with The Final Testament.
Several reports claimed that a new leader would be assigned from outside the faction and succeed Uncle Howdy. While Alexa Bliss was seen as a potential new leader for The Wyatt Sicks, it seems that Lexi doesn’t have the eerie faction on her agenda so far.
While Little Miss Bliss is using Sister Abigail, the signature finishing move of The Fiend, there are no indications that she would be joining hands with Howdy and company. No glitches or visual effects during the broadcast of her matches and backstage appearances have been seen so far. A detail that was added in one of her segments with Nia Jax after the 2025 Royal Rumble.
Moreover, Alexa Bliss’ storyline is currently seeing her getting entangled with Charlotte Flair, and the duo could either enter a feud or start a new tag team. Lastly, after the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber, Lexi has now qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Thus, she is just being booked like a top WWE star by Triple H and his team. It would be interesting to see who eventually joins The Wyatt Sicks and succeeds Uncle Howdy.