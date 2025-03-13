  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Uncle Howdy
  • Uncle Howdy to return and introduce top WWE star as new Sister Abigail of The Wyatt Sicks? Potential Smackdown surprise explored

Uncle Howdy to return and introduce top WWE star as new Sister Abigail of The Wyatt Sicks? Potential Smackdown surprise explored

By Love Verma
Modified Mar 13, 2025 06:07 GMT
Uncle Howdy is the leader of the Wyatt Sicks faction in WWE. [Image credits: WWE.com &amp; star Instagram]
Uncle Howdy is the leader of The Wyatt Sicks [Image credits: WWE.com & Nikki on Instagram]

Uncle Howdy and Wyatt Sicks have yet to make their debut on WWE SmackDown. Over the past few weeks, there have been considerable hints about the horror faction's imminent arrival during Alexa Bliss segments and matches. With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, Uncle Howdy could probably make his arrival on the blue brand and announce Little Miss Bliss as the new Sister Abigail of The Wyatt Sicks.

Ad

Since Bliss' return at Royal Rumble 2025, there is a high belief that she will be incorporated into a storyline with the horror faction. One of the ways that could happen could be along Howdy's arrival on the blue brand. Upon his arrival, he might confront The Goddess on SmackDown and eventually disclose his association with Bliss.

In this scenario, The Wyatt Sicks leader could finally make Alexa the newest Sister Abigail of the faction and integrate her into the group. Previously, fans have seen the 33-year-old star interact with Uncle Howdy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hence, this speculation makes sense if they cross paths again, and the hints on the blue brand make it seem evident that it will take place soon.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

youtube-cover
Ad

Giving Alexa Bliss the role of Sister Abigail will solidify her position in the horror faction. Further, this could in the future lead to Little Miss Bliss taking over the faction and replacing Uncle Howdy as its leader. As of now, Nikki Cross seems to be in the position of Sister Abigail.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the forthcoming weeks and whether Alexa Bliss will join hands with the masked man or decide to stand against him & The Wyatt Sicks.

Ad

WWE already has major plans for Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 41

As per the latest reports, WWE already has a major angle planned for the masked man and Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 41. This news surfaced during the latest episode of the Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where it was disclosed that The Game has a major angle planned for the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Ad
"I don't know what exactly is gonna happen except that I've heard she will be planned in some major angle there. Something will happen at WrestleMania that will blow open what she's doing."

This seemingly confirms that at this year's Showcase of The Immortals, fans will see Bliss and Uncle Howdy together. However, this doesn't confirm whether it will be a segment or if they will be involved in a feud at 'Mania.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी