Uncle Howdy to return with a new character and dethrone top WWE champion at Royal Rumble? Exploring potential scenario

It has been a few weeks since we last saw Uncle Howdy in WWE. The leader of the Wyatt Sicks lost to Karrion Kross of The Final Testament and was written off TV for a while. As a result, his feud with Kross ended abruptly after The Wyatt Sicks were moved to SmackDown.

The blue brand could be their opportunity for a fresh start, as it appeared that they were stuck in the mid-card as of late, and there was no direction for them.

What plans WWE Creative has for them remains to be seen, but Uncle Howdy could have a character turn and bring back a gimmick that his late brother, Bray Wyatt, used. Howdy could return as The Fiend and go after Shinsuke Nakamura.

The latter is waiting to find out who his next challenger will be, as he could put the United States Championship on the line at the Royal Rumble.

On that occasion, Howdy could use The Fiend gimmick to challenge Nakamura and eventually dethrone him at the Rumble. This would be the perfect start to Howdy's stint on SmackDown, and it would also allow The Wyatt Sicks to find a new direction in WWE.

Uncle Howdy believes the future is 'very bright' for the Wyatt Sicks

Bo Dallas (aka Uncle Howdy) recently opened up about The Wyatt Sicks and their presence in WWE ever since they made their debut back in early summer.

The now SmackDown superstar spoke with Shak Wrestling and shared his excitement about what was next for the faction, saying that the future is 'very bright' for the Wyatt Sicks.

"I do [think Wyatt Sicks has enough presence on WWE] and it'll get back to there. There's going to be ups and downs and we're gonna come back more explosive than ever and we'll keep that vibe and the feeling that everybody's already seen and take turns that no one saw coming. So I think the future is very exciting and looks very, very bright for the Wyatt Sicks," Howdy said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Wyatt Sicks, though, struggled on RAW as of late, and now are hopeful the move to SmackDown will help them turn things around.

