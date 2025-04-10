Uncle Howdy to return at WrestleMania 41 for major Roman Reigns swerve? Possibility explored 

Roman Reigns is one of the superstars set for WrestleMania 41, but another superstar who can make a shocking appearance is Uncle Howdy and his Wyatt Sicks stablemates. During the group's absence, they may be plotting for their next target, who may be the Original Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns is set to main-event Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41 as he battles CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match. Interestingly, he won't be the only member of the OG Bloodline in action at The Show of Shows, as Jey Uso will go against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. With this in mind, there's a possibility that The YEET Master will lose his title match, while the Only Tribal Chief will win his main event encounter. If this scenario does happen, it can trigger a return of Uncle Howdy and the rest of the Wyatt Sicks.

The Wyatt Sicks' entire reasoning for attacking superstars is because they turned their backs on or betrayed their partners. Roman may have rekindled his relationship with the OG Bloodline members, but he does have a tumultuous history with them. Reigns wasn't even the one who initiated fixing things with The Usos.

Howdy could reason that Roman was the only one who benefited from the OG Bloodline's success, as the others never truly got their chance to ascend further in the Stamford-based promotion after he took all the glory and spotlight.

Is it likely for Uncle Howdy to appear at WWE WrestleMania 41 and confront Roman Reigns?

While Roman Reigns has made frequent appearances on WWE SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania to build up his Triple Threat Match against Rollins and Punk, the same can't be said for the Wyatt Sicks.

The faction hasn't been on television since December last year and was transferred to the SmackDown brand earlier this year. As per Fightful Select, Uncle Howdy is already cleared to return, and there are discussions about bringing them back. However, the Stamford-based promotion is waiting for the right time to do so, and plans aren't imminent.

With WrestleMania 41 taking place next week, it's unlikely that the company will have time to build a feud for them in time. Due to this, it's possible that the Wyatt Sicks won't be at The Show of Shows.

It remains to be seen when and where Roman Reigns and Uncle Howdy's paths will cross.

