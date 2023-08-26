Uncle Howdy to reveal himself in honor of Bray Wyatt tonight? What to expect from WWE SmackDown

Tonight's edition of SmackDown is all set to be a Bray Wyatt tribute show. Recent reports have even surfaced, indicating that additional names such as Cody Rhodes and Braun Strowman have been brought in for tonight's episode of the blue brand. The dedicated efforts of WWE in making this show special might also lead to Uncle Howdy revealing his true identity during the event.

For those who might not be familiar, Uncle Howdy was introduced by the company after Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022. Howdy made his first appearance on WWE television on SmackDown last year when he attacked Wyatt. The actual identity of the individual behind this enigmatic character remains undisclosed.

Howdy's most recent appearance on the blue brand was in March 2023 when he attempted a surprise attack on Bobby Lashley. However, following Wyatt's absence from WWE due to health reasons, Uncle Howdy also vanished from TV.

Nevertheless, in light of this tragic news, the company might be planning the return of Howdy on tonight's edition of the blue brand. He could potentially reveal his identity by unmasking himself here. This narrative could serve as a mark of respect for Wyatt's legacy. Furthermore, it's possible that the company might conclude the Uncle Howdy character in tonight's episode.

All in all, it appears that fans are in for an emotional night as WWE will go to great lengths to pay tribute to the Wyatt Family leader. Additionally, there might be plans to bring back Erick Rowan along with Braun Strowman, as both were former members of the Wyatt Family.

Reported cause of Bray Wyatt's passing away

The heartbreaking news of Bray Wyatt's passing has prompted significant questions regarding the cause of this tragedy. There were previously reports suggesting that Wyatt had been grappling with a "life and career-threatening illness."

More recently, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful disclosed that he had been authorized to report that the illness and cause behind the tragic death was COVID-19. According to the report, Wyatt's condition was initially caused by COVID-19 exacerbating his pre-existing heart issues.

Additionally, it was unveiled that Bray Wyatt had been making substantial progress toward a potential in-ring return in the Stamford-based promotion. Tragically, the star suffered a heart attack and passed away today.

The impact Bray Wyatt had on the wrestling industry is undeniable. He not only captured the hearts of millions but also showcased the boundless creativity a person can possess.

