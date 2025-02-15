Uncle Howdy's possible replacement to win WWE title; feud with SmackDown faction? 4 Things the Wyatt Sicks can do at WrestleMania 41 

As we head down the Road to WrestleMania 41, fans eagerly await the much-anticipated arrival of Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown. The excitement has only intensified with the recent comeback of Alexa Bliss, as significant hints suggest the eerie faction could soon be integrated into her storyline.

In this article, we will discuss four things the Wyatt Sicks can do at this year’s Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas:

#4. They could have a mixed tag team match against The Judgment Day

One potential move for the Wyatt Sicks at WrestleMania 41 is a mixed tag team match against The Judgment Day. Both factions consist of male and female members, making this a logical matchup if WWE struggles to find an ideal storyline for either group.

This feud could be set up with Uncle Howdy's faction targeting The Judgment Day, eventually leading to a high-stakes match in Vegas. The only possible hurdle is that both factions currently belong to different brands. Still, this doesn’t entirely rule out the possibility of a Wyatt Sicks vs. The Judgment Day showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross could engage in a WWE Women's Tag Team Title match

With multiple teasers already hinting at a connection between Alexa Bliss and the Wyatt Sicks, there is a strong possibility that The Goddess could replace Uncle Howdy as the faction's leader. This speculation gained momentum after the recent cryptic tease on SmackDown, featuring the phrase, ''Do you feel in charge?''

If Alexa officially joins Uncle Howdy's faction, fans could witness Bliss and Nikki Cross reuniting to target the current Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi. A potential tag team title match at WrestleMania 41 is also likely to secure the Wyatt Sicks its first championship as a faction.

#2. Uncle Howdy could clash with Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman shares a deep connection with the Wyatt Sicks, given his past ties with the late, great Bray Wyatt. As of now, The Monster of All Monsters lacks a clear storyline. In addition, his recent failure to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber further leaves him without a direction heading into WrestleMania 41.

This opens the door for the Triple H-led creative team to incorporate the former Universal Champion into a feud with Uncle Howdy, giving him a high-profile WrestleMania match. The buildup could begin with glitches emerging in Braun’s segments, teasing the eerie faction’s presence and ultimately leading to a full-fledged rivalry.

A Braun Strowman vs. Uncle Howdy showdown would undoubtedly add a major attraction to the WrestleMania 41 card.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks vs. the new Bloodline could be another potential WrestleMania 41 match

Since the Wyatt Sicks members have officially moved to SmackDown, fans have been eagerly anticipating a faction war between them and the new Bloodline. With recent developments, this possibility seems more likely than ever.

Jacob Fatu’s failure to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match has left the new Bloodline without a clear direction heading into The Show of Shows. Additionally, the turmoil within the faction, particularly between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, hints at a major shift in the storyline.

A feud with Uncle Howdy and Co. could serve as a blockbuster angle for WrestleMania 41, allowing both factions to remain in the spotlight. This war between two dominant groups would be a high-stakes storyline that could reshape SmackDown moving forward.

