Uncle Howdy's return, title feud, and more- 4 matches WWE can confirm for King and Queen of the Ring 2024 on RAW tonight

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing later tonight on the USA Network. The show is set to air live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. According to WrestleTix, at least 7,600 fans will be in attendance, but that may be higher by bell time.

So far, not a lot is being promoted for the red brand. There will be a handful of King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring Tournament matches, plus Becky Lynch is set to be in action, although her opponent hasn't been revealed quite yet.

Regardless of what else is booked on the card, one thing is for sure: the company will focus on building up the impending King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Premium Live Event. In fact, this may even mean new matches are announced for the show.

This article will take a look at a handful of matches that could potentially be added to the card during RAW tonight. This includes an unexpected match for Jey Uso, a tag team title bout, and beyond.

Below are four matches WWE can confirm for King and Queen of the Ring 2024 on RAW tonight.

#4. Sheamus and Bron Breakker teased a rivalry

Sheamus on RAW

Sheamus is a veteran in WWE. He is a multi-time world champion who has also held the United States Title and tag team gold. The Celtic Warrior was out of action for almost a year, but recently returned to the ring.

Bron Breakker is an explosive powerhouse who just joined WWE's main roster a few months ago. He was initially signed by Friday Night SmackDown, but Adam Pearce stole him in the 2024 Draft.

The two powerful men went face-to-face in a backstage vignette a few weeks ago. While nothing has been followed up on since then, these combustible elements could explode on RAW tonight. If they do, Adam Pearce may make a big-time Premium Live Event match.

#3. WWE may book an Awesome Truth title defense

Expand Tweet

The Awesome Truth is a popular tag team currently on the WWE RAW brand. The duo first united over a decade ago, but became a tag team again after a decade following R-Truth's return to television last November.

The Miz and R-Truth won the coveted RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 40. The titles have since been updated and they are the holders of the new World Tag Team Championship belts. They've already defeated DIY to retain the gold, but they'll need more opponents to step up.

There are several candidates as to whom Truth and The Miz could wrestle at The King and Queen of the Ring. This includes AOP, The Creed Brothers, Judgment Day, and the Latino World Order, among others. Whomever they may compete against, the pair could be revealed on RAW tonight.

#2. Damian Priest could defend his title against Braun Strowman

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest is arguably the top star of Monday Night RAW. The WWE performer won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 and continues to hold the title over a month later. Now, he is likely looking for a new challenger.

Braun Strowman is one of the most intimidating big men in modern wrestling history. He is a former Universal Champion who was on quite the roll in late 2022 and early 2023 before having to leave television to have surgery. Now, however, he is back in action.

Given that Braun returned to televison by attacking Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, it only makes sense that he could be targeting The Judgment Day. If he is, The Monster of All Monsters could be Damian Priest's next challenger and that could be revealed on RAW.

#1. Jey Uso potentially teased a story with Uncle Howdy

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso is one of the most popular stars in all of professional wrestling. Aside from his success as a tag team wrestler, his degree of being over with the WWE audience is unlike anything almost any former tag team wrestler has experienced.

Uncle Howdy is an interesting figure. Portrayed by Bo Dallas, he debuted as both an ally and enemy of Bray Wyatt in late 2022 and early 2023. When the late-great Wyatt had his health issues, Howdy left television. Now, he is seemingly gearing up for a return.

While the two figures would seemingly have nothing in common, Bray Wyatt's "fireflies" have been out for Jey's entrance as of late. Jey even referenced it on social media, calling himself "The Yeeter of Worlds." Howdy could take offense to those comments, which may in turn lead to the two clashing sooner rather than later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback