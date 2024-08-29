Uncle Howdy to target 43-year-old star after WWE Bash in Berlin? Exploring potential new feud

Uncle Howdy's rivalry with Chad Gable might have ended ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin. The Wyatt Sicks leader beat American Made's main man, and the two stars haven't been booked to be on the premium live event in Germany this Saturday, August 31. This means the fans could see the mysterious group target somebody new come next week.

The Judgment Day story is reaching fever pitch and Finn Balor has become the faction's new leader. He kicked Damian Priest out of the group, and as we know, The Wyatt Sicks are all about avenging victims.

This could lead to Uncle Howdy directing his group to target the new Judgment Day. Balor isn't on the WWE Bash in Berlin card either. The Irish star might make his presence felt when Dominik Mysterio tags with Liv Morgan against The Terror Twins, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Trending

Damian Priest will want to get revenge of his own against Finn Balor but perhaps he'll be offered a rematch with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship if the current champion manages to hold on to his gold in Berlin. Uncle Howdy can meanwhile push ahead with his plans to make Balor pay for his recent sins.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Finn Balor has a history with Bo Dallas' (Uncle Howdy) late brother, Bray Wyatt. He suffered the wrath of a debuting Fiend at SummerSlam in August 2020, which took the Wyatt-Verse in a new direction.

A feud between Balor and Howdy also allows their respective stables to get involved at even numbers. This could even lead to a future War Games match at Survivor Series in late November.

Will Uncle Howdy and Wyatt Sicks appear at WWE Bash in Berlin?

Uncle Howdy's Wyatt Sicks aren't scheduled to appear at WWE Bash in Berlin as things stand. They have yet to appear on a PLE since debuting the group on the June 17 episode of WWE RAW.

The stable could make a surprise appearance in Germany and perhaps continue their feud with American Made. However, Howdy's win on the red brand this week suggests the rivalry might be over.

There are five matches booked for the PLE thus far, with Gunther headlining against Randy Orton, and his World Heavyweight Championship is on the line. Cody Rhodes also defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens.

The Terror Twins face Judgment Day's Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match. CM Punk squares off with Drew McIntyre in a strap match and The Unholy Union will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback