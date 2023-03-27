Undefeated streak finally comes to an end, legend returns ahead of WrestleMania - 4 surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW

It's the final episode of WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania this week, so the red brand will be hoping to tie up all their loose ends tonight.

Several segments and matches have already been announced for the show, including Cody Rhodes taking on Solo Sikoa and Miz TV with Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch.

That being said, there is always room for WWE to swerve its fanbase ahead of the biggest event of the year.

#4 Seth Rollins finally outsmarts Logan Paul

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul will meet in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania. But ahead of the show, all the momentum has swung in the direction of the YouTube sensation. Rollins has been knocked out twice by Paul, and this week will be his final chance to send a message to his opponent ahead of WrestleMania.

Paul isn't expected to be a part of RAW, but this week's show could see Rollins find a way to send a message without The Maverick being in the arena. The company needs to add some hype to the bout on the final stop before WrestleMania, and Rollins is the perfect man to play some mind games.

#3 Omos gets the better of Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Omos have already had one face-off, which saw The Nigerian Giant come out on top as he was able to shock The Beast. The two men will take part in a weigh-in this week, and Omos will likely be the one to stand tall, delivering his Choke-Bomb to Lesnar.

The match has already received a lot of backlash from the WWE Universe, so there needs to be something to pop the crowd and get them excited for WrestleMania this week on WWE RAW.

#2 John Cena returns to send a message to Austin Theory

John Cena will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship this weekend at WrestleMania. But the final episode of the red show before 'Mania needs some kind of build-up for the high-profile contest. Cena hasn't been seen since he buried Theory on WWE RAW a few weeks ago. However, he could return to send a final message to the champion this Monday.

The two men are yet to have a physical exchange, but a backstage scuffle or even a promo that turns into a brawl could be enough to get fans excited ahead of the first-time-ever match in Hollywood.

#1 Cody Rhodes ends Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes will face the undefeated Solo Sikoa this week on RAW, knowing that he has Roman Reigns to contend with this weekend if he can get past The Enforcer of The Bloodline.

Sikoa hasn't been pinned since making the move up to the main roster last year, but Rhodes could start WrestleMania week in style by pinning Sikoa, ending his undefeated streak. He could then focus on ending Reigns' three-year stranglehold over WWE at WrestleMania on Sunday night.

Do you think this week's episode of WWE RAW will tie up all the loose ends ahead of WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

