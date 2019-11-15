Under The Radar: 5 Little-known WWE couples

Total Divas has introduced WWE fans to many of the couples on the main roster over the past seven years. But, whilst the likes of Carmella, Corey Graves, Ronda Rousey, and Travis Browne have been introduced to the WWE Universe as part of the most recent season of the show, there are other couples who are yet to be featured on the show.

Those who can't appear on Total Divas like Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano and Maria and Mike Kanellis have all instead been partnered on WWE TV, which has made it clear that they are a couple both on and off-screen.

Whilst there are couples that WWE allows to be on-screen couples like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch or Lana and Rusev, there are some who are not as lucky, which means that many of the WWE Universe may not be aware of these couples until now.

#5 Montez Ford and Bianca Belair

Montez Ford was recently promoted to the main roster alongside Angelo Dawkins since The Street Profits have now become popular members of the Monday Night Raw locker room. Ford was working alongside his wife Bianca Belair for a number of months when they were both part of NXT and WWE even gave them time off to get married and go on their honeymoon back in the summer of 2018 despite both being part of storylines at the time.

Ford and Belair are two of the fastest rising stars in the company, but they have never been given the chance to work together on WWE TV or share their relationship on Total Divas which means the couple is still somewhat unknown.

