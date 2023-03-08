Underrated star rumored for big push, former briefcase holder - 5 WWE men who could win the 2023 Money in the Bank

2023 is already off to a fantastic start for WWE. The promotion seemingly breaks a new record on a weekly basis. They have higher viewership than they've experienced in years, along with record-setting profits.

WrestleMania 39 is just a handful of weeks away, and the annual event is likely to break new records for the promotion. Still, summer is just a few months after the big show, and before fans know it, Money in the Bank 2023 will be here.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will be an epic event. The show is set to take place in London, England, from the O2 Arena. Fans from the United Kingdom are extremely excited about the event, as Money in the Bank's general admission tickets sold out in just one minute.

No matches have been announced for the show yet to take place on July 1st, 2023, but the Money in the Bank Ladder Match is a certainty. WWE has numerous potential winners lined up months ahead of time. Which stars are most likely to win at the epic show?

On this list, we will take a look at the Men's Ladder match. Below are five WWE men who could win the 2023 Money in the Bank.

#5. Austin Theory is rumored to win the Money in the Bank again

Austin Theory

Austin Theory is on track to become one of WWE's biggest superstars. He's spent time on NXT but truly began breaking out on Monday Night RAW. He's a former Money in the Bank winner and a two-time US champion.

The Now is on top of the world. He's the reigning United States Champion and is set to face off against John Cena at WrestleMania. His 2023 is already off to a strong start.

Theory could be the winner of the Men's Money in the Bank contract this year as well. He won last year's, but his subsequent push, or lack thereof, disappointed many. With his renewed focus and evolved attitude, Austin Theory could write the wrongs of 2022 and become a two-time Mr. Money in the Bank, and could successfully cash in on his contract for the company's top title.

#4. Jey Uso is ready for a top spot in the company

Jey Uso on SmackDown

Jey Uso is one of the most popular stars in WWE today. He first joined the company alongside his brother Jimmy Uso well over a decade ago.

The Bloodline member is one-half of the most dominant tag team in WWE history. He and Jimmy are the reigning Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champions, with their SmackDown Tag Team Title reign the longest in the company's history.

While Jey recently rejoined The Bloodline, many fans are still hoping he'll shed the group and become Main Event Jey Uso on a full-time basis. The best way for Jey to do that is by capturing the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase and eventually cashing it on for a world title opportunity.

#3. LA Knight could be in line for a big push in WWE

After WrestleMania, should WWE start pushing LA Knight as a top guy?

LA Knight is a loud-mouthed star on Friday Night SmackDown. The veteran superstar has wrestled all over, competing for numerous companies, and even once held the Million Dollar Championship while on NXT.

The Megastar is quickly gaining popularity. As a member of the blue brand, he's feuded with Bray Wyatt after leaving the Maximum Male Models and is now in the hunt for the Intercontinental Championship.

Given how his catchphrases are catching on with wrestling fans, Knight could be in for a big push moving forward. A great way to catapult him to the top and give him a lot more to talk about is by having LA win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

#2. Chad Gable is rumored to have support from management

𝙎𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙 ✟ 💫 @Saintbetter1 Chad Gable has done everything in the tag team division

- 1x SmackDown Tag Team Champion

- 1x NXT Tag Team Champion

- 2x RAW Tag Team Champion



It's now time for a singles push would love to see him as US champ or IC champion Chad Gable has done everything in the tag team division - 1x SmackDown Tag Team Champion - 1x NXT Tag Team Champion - 2x RAW Tag Team Champion It's now time for a singles push would love to see him as US champ or IC champion https://t.co/BZcRqrT7AT

Chad Gable is one of the most underrated superstars in WWE. The former Olympian is full of personality, but he's also one of the best in-ring competitors. He always delivers when he's called to perform.

Gable has faced up and down bookings in WWE. He's won tag team gold on every brand with several different partners, but his push never ultimately materialized into anything substantial or long-term. However, that could change this year.

The incredible athlete is rumored to be in line for a singles push. The speculation may turn out to be accurate, as he defeated Baron Corbin fair and square on the most recent episode of RAW. If he is truly getting a big push moving forward, the Money in the Bank briefcase will help him reach the next level.

#1. Bronson Reed would be even more intimidating with ladders around

Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed is one of the most imposing superstars in WWE. The super heavyweight wrestled internationally and in the United States prior to signing with NXT. He captured the North American Championship and was heavily rumored to join the main roster but ultimately ended up being released.

Thankfully, the big man was rehired by Triple H and is currently competing on the red brand. He's been a dominant force since returning to WWE, decimating whoever he stands across from. His only major loss since returning came in the Elimination Chamber Match, and that loss came after three superstars ganged up on him.

Triple H seems intent on pushing Reed. If that's the case, a Money in the Bank win could be in his future. The Thicc Boi fighting either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship could be incredibly exciting.

