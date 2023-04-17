Underutilized star, absent legend - 5 WWE Superstars who surprisingly hold a victory over Roman Reigns in his current reign

Roman Reigns is about to reach 1,000 days as Universal Champion and is currently in the midst of a lengthy unpinned streak in WWE.

Reigns was last pinned at TLC back in 2019 by Baron Corbin and has since been on a triumphant run alongside The Bloodline. While the star is technically unpinned, five men have been able to defeat Reigns in televised matches since his return at SummerSlam 2020. Moreover, many are yet to receive a shot at his Undisputed Universal Championship after their victories.

#5 Kevin Owens has defeated Roman Reigns twice

Kevin Owens has felt the wrath of Roman Reigns several times in recent years, and this is because he is the only man in WWE to have defeated him twice since 2019. His first win came back on December 4, 2020, when he teamed up with Otis on an episode of SmackDown.

The duo was able to defeat Roman Reigns and Jey Uso via DQ. Two years later, Owens scored a victory over The Tribal Chief again but with John Cena as his partner. Cena delivered the Attitude Adjustment to Reigns before The Prizefighter hit a Stunner on Sami Zayn to pick up the win.

#4 John Cena

As noted above, John Cena was part of a tag team match with Kevin Owens on the final episode of SmackDown in December 2022. The former world champion has wrestled Reigns one-on-one in the past for his Universal Championship and came up short. But he is now part of an illustrious list of men who have defeated Reigns in his current run.

Cena has since moved on to a feud with Austin Theory following his win, so it's unlikely he will rekindle his rivalry with the Bloodline leader.

#3 Otis

Otis is an unlikely name on the list, but he was part of the match in December 2020 when Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were defeated via DQ. The Alpha Academy member hardly played a role in the bout. But it was Reigns who forced the official to make the decision when he broke the pin, pulled Kevin Owens into the Guillotine choke, and refused to let go when he wasn't the legal man.

Otis began the match before Roman Reigns made his way out and made light work of the former Tag Team Champion. The RAW star wasn't part of the match's finish since Uso and Reigns wanted to send a message to Owens.

#2 Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods was the first man to defeat Roman Reigns in a singles match since 2019. Woods took on Reigns on an episode of SmackDown in November 2021 and picked up the win via disqualification after The Usos attacked him mid-match.

Woods had just delivered the Coast to Coast to The Tribal Chief when he went for the pin and was dragged out of the ring and attacked. However, the New Day member is yet to be handed a fair shot at Roman Reigns.

#1 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins picked up a massive win over Roman Reigns back at the Royal Rumble event in 2022. The Visionary got into his former friend's head and pushed him to the point where he wouldn't stop attacking him.

At this point, Reigns only held the Universal Championship. But Rollins was unable to take the title since this was another DQ loss for The Tribal Chief and another story that WWE is yet to follow up on.

Do you think any of the above men could be the ones to defeat Reigns and end his streak? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

