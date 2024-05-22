Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes must add crucial last-minute stipulation in his match against Logan Paul this weekend

Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion and he won the belt in the biggest way possible by dethroning Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40. He has since successfully retained his belt against AJ Styles.

His next title defense will be a big one. The American Nightmare is set to put his Undisputed WWE Title on the line at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. He will be battling Logan Paul.

Logan managed to sneakily avoid having his Untied States Title on the line thanks to a last minute change up with the match contract. Cody should do the same by convincing Nick Aldis to make one crucial change: Nobody can be ringside for the match.

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis needs to not only bar any of Logan Paul's friends or associates from ringside, but add in an extra ruling. Nick needs to enforce that if Paul does have any interference, he will automatically lose the match and perhaps even be fined.

Influencers and others regularly make WWE appearances to help Logan Paul

Logan has had a plethora of stars helping him throughout his time in WWE. For example, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are regularly by his side. This also extends past those two stars, however, as Logan frequently has influencer friends, members of his brand, and celebrities watching his back.

Expand Tweet

Beyond his friends from the IMPAULSIVE Podcast, Logan has had KSI and iShowSpeed appear by his side in WWE on more than one occasion. He has also been seen with Jake Paul, his brother, and even the NFL's Patrick Mahomes. These appearances often give Logan an unfair edge.

Distractions helped Paul win the United States Championship

One of the key times where distractions and interference helped Paul was at the 2023 Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia. At that show, Logan challenged the-then United States Champion Rey Mysterio for the gold, but things went awry thanks to interference.

Expand Tweet

First, one of Logan's stooges interfered and passed off brass knuckles. From there, Santos Escobar came out to "help" the WWE Hall of Famer, but ultimately left the knucks where The Maverick could take them and then utilize the weapon to pick up a win and his first title. The interference was a game changer.

A fair singles match could be a major test for The Maverick

Logan Paul is the fastest rising superstar in modern history and maybe ever, but despite his quick growth in the company, many of his wins and shining moments have been mired in controversy. His cheating has put a question mark in the minds of fans. Is Logan actually good or is he just a skilled cheater?

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul

A bout with Cody Rhodes where any interference is barred would truly be Logan's biggest test in the company. When push comes to shove, can The Maverick stand toe-to-toe with arguably the top star in all of WWE? It would be fascinating to discover.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback