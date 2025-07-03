Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena may not be alone next time; potential partnership explored

John Cena is still the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Franchise Player is now set to defend his title against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. The American Nightmare defeated Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions to earn this title shot.

Now, the Last Real Champion is directly advertised to make his return on the July 18, 2025 episode of SmackDown. This edition of the blue brand is set to take place at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. However, it's likely that the Cenation Leader may not return alone to WWE this time and instead bring Travis Scott and The Rock with him.

It's been a long time since the Final Boss has made his television presence felt in John Cena's storyline. The last time we saw Cena and Rock together was at Elimination Chamber 2025, where the 17x World Champion turned heel and joined forces with the People's Champion.

Talking about Travis Scott, the American Rapper aided the Franchise Player at WrestleMania in defeating Cody Rhodes and winning the Undisputed Championship. Recently, reports emerged that Scott was earlier planned to be part of the Money in the Bank 2025 Premium Live event. However, later plans changed due to R-Truth's WWE return.

For those unaware, Truth was released from WWE after his contract expired. After massive chants from the fans, the company hired him back. He made his return at MITB and attacked Cena. This later led to a match between them on SmackDown.

It was also disclosed that merchandise was designed for Travis Scott, featuring his logo with the MITB location and date. However, last-minute changes seemingly canceled his return in John Cena's storyline. The report further suggests that Scott's return could be postponed to SummerSlam 2025, which is the Stamford-based promotion's next major PLE.

Considering all this, it won't be a surprise if WWE brings Travis Scott on the road to SummerSlam 2025 with Cena to rejuvenate their rivalry with Cody Rhodes. Further, the Final Boss could also make a few appearances to generate more buzz for this WrestleMania rematch.

John Cena might soon clash with one of his biggest rivals in WWE

John Cena and Cody Rhodes' SummerSlam bout will be interesting to witness. However, if the Last Real Champion manages to retain the gold, it's possible that he might soon clash against Roman Reigns in another match.

Both Cena and Reigns already had history as the Original Tribal Chief defeated the Franchise Player during his historic Undisputed WWE title reign. Currently, Reigns is a babyface star, so it would make perfect sense for him to challenge Cena for the championship.

This storyline could be plotted with Roman Reigns making his return at the Biggest Party of the Summer and confronting the Cenation Leader. This will set up Reigns vs. Cena for the Clash in Paris PLE.

It's important to note that reports have already suggested the OTC is expected to make his return to the company very soon.

