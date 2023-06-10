Undrafted WWE Superstar should return for the first time in over 90 days to challenge Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins has been carrying WWE RAW since the brand lost its title to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Last month, The Visionary made history by becoming the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion after beating AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023.

Fans are wondering which superstar will face Seth Rollins and eventually win the new Big Gold Belt from him to represent Monday Night RAW. The Visionary could face a serious threat in the form of Logan Paul returning to WWE for the first time since WrestleMania 39 Night One.

Earlier this year, Logan Paul made a miraculous return from the injury that he suffered in a match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. He made a surprise appearance at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and eliminated Seth Rollins from the match.

The Maverick turned heel and cost The Visionary a shot against Austin Theory inside Elimination Chamber. Luckily, Seth Rollins settled the score when he beat Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, and The Maverick has not been seen on weekly television since the event.

Why should Logan Paul return to WWE and challenge Seth Rollins for the title?

There are several reasons why Logan Paul would be the ideal challenger to The Visionary's title reign at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The Maverick has unfinished business with Rollins after suffering an embarrassing loss to him at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Moreover, Paul has expressed his interest in going after a championship in the company. The Maverick could enter the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder match and win the briefcase, allowing him to go after Rollins' title at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

If Logan Paul is unavailable for Money in the Bank in London, Paul can return after the event to issue a challenge to The Visionary for the title. It would benefit the company to have a massive rematch between the two for the title at the hottest party of the summer.

Do you want to see Logan Paul return and go after the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes