Unexpected Challenger emerges, 31-time Champion returns - 5 Surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW 

The fallout from Survivor Series War Games will dominate this week's episode of WWE RAW since there were two clear winners of structural matches.

Damage CTRL, alongside Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross, will be looking to push forward after their loss, while Bianca Belair will be looking over her shoulder regarding her next challenger.

Austin Theory is now the new United States Champion, which could lead to some interesting promos. Meanwhile, The Bloodline is expected to be on WWE RAW to address their victory.

#5. Solo Sikoa is teased as the black sheep in The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa is a quiet member of The Bloodline and the most recently added member of the group. While the WWE Universe has been focused on whether Sami Zayn and Jey Uso would turn on the family, many fans have noted that Solo Sikoa has watched from the sidelines and could be the man to turn his back on The Bloodline.

Last night's Survivor Series event appeared to plant a seed when Solo was the only man who didn't raise his finger at the end of the match. This could have been an oversight from Solo or a clue for the newest member of The Bloodline to go rogue.

#4. Dana Brooke is given a shot at Bianca Belair's Women's Championship

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE Just let me WRESTLE & show I can hang with the best! My bday wish Just let me WRESTLE & show I can hang with the best! My bday wish https://t.co/1EWxPXza0s

Dana Brooke took to Twitter last night to beg Triple H to give her a chance to wrestle and to show what she was capable of since it's her birthday this week. The former 24/7 Champion has been pushing for a chance on WWE RAW for weeks and has even vented her frustration regarding her title being retired.

Brooke could be given a title shot on RAW, which would allow her to step into a storyline with Bianca Belair. Triple H is likely to give her the opportunity she is asking for, she just needs to prove that she can hang with the Women's Division at the moment.

#3. Seth Rollins wins back his United States Championship on WWE RAW

Austin Theory walked out of Survivor Series with the United States Championship just two weeks after his failed Money in the Bank cash-in. This was one of the biggest shocks of the night, and it's unclear if WWE is prepared to take him and his new character seriously at the moment.

However, Seth Rollins could push for a rematch tonight on WWE RAW and walk out of the building with his United States Championship around his waist. Bobby Lashley is also a big part of the equation and could be the reason Theory is unable to successfully defend his title tonight.

#2. Edge and Beth Phoenix return

Edge and Beth Phoenix have been out of action for several months after being attacked by Judgment Day. It's unclear for how long the two stars will be out of action, but it would make sense for them to make their return to the company tonight on RAW in order to pick up after Survivor Series.

Both Judgment Day members were beaten last night, and it would be the perfect time for them to strike and get some revenge.

#1. Alexa Bliss turns on Bianca Belair on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss was a big part of the War Games match last night after she was dragged into issues between Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL. Her loyalty should be rewarded with a title shot, but it's unlikely that this will happen, so Bliss could instead decide it's time to turn her back on Belair and force her to defend the Championship instead.

Bliss has been teasing a turn since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE, and if she is able to become a heel again, it's more likely that she will join forces with her former friend.

What other surprises do you think will be part of WWE RAW? Have your say in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes