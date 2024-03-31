Unexpected invasion, surprise victory & more - 5 finishes of Solo Sikoa vs. Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso is scheduled to clash against Solo Sikoa in a singles bout. This match was announced by the Stamford-based promotion after the conclusion of a recent edition of the blue brand. However, the match holds more significance as this episode of SmackDown will also be marked as the final show before WrestleMania XL.

With WWE having the final chance to heighten the excitement among fans for The Show of Shows, let's discuss five possible finishes for Solo Sikoa vs. Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown.

#5. The Rock might launch an attack on Jey Uso

One of the potential finishes of this singles bout could involve the surprise involvement of The Rock. The motivation behind this potential attack could be due to The Yeet Master aiding Cody Rhodes in his battle against The Bloodline. So, The People's Champion might try to send a bold message to their enemies by launching an attack on Main Event Jey Uso during the match.

This will eventually result in Solo Sikoa emerging as the victor and breaking his recent losing streak in the Stamford-based company.

#4. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins might surprise Solo Sikoa

During the March 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins and Jey Uso appeared as backups for Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. However, this week, Rhodes and Rollins might make surprise appearances by aiding The Yeet Master to secure victory.

The probable scenario that might unfold could see Seth and Cody distract The Enforcer, leading to Jey capitalizing on the opportunity and picking up a big win.

#3. Roman Reigns might invade the match

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had a great rivalry as the latter left The Bloodline last year. So, it is believable that Roman Reigns might make his presence felt by executing an attack on the former Right Hand Man, which will result in Solo Sikoa getting the win.

An invasion and vicious attack from The Tribal Chief will also help the Stamford-based company to represent Roman as a strong contender heading towards WrestleMania XL.

#2. Drew McIntyre might interfere in the match

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to compete against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. So, in case Rollins arrives to aid Jey Uso, The Scottish Warrior might interfere in the match to attack The Visionary.

Considering Drew has a history with The Yeet Master, the former can very well spoil the party for Jey due to his mild inclination towards The Bloodline since they both have a common rival.

This might lead to Solo Sikoa picking up the victory and gaining momentum for The Bloodline ahead of WrestleMania XL.

#1. Jimmy Uso might cost Jey Uso again

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso are all set to settle their disputes at WrestleMania XL in a singles showdown. With The Show of Shows mere days away, it is easy to assume that Jimmy might play a pivotal role in Jey vs. Solo Sikoa on SmackDown, as The Bloodline member might cost Jey Uso again to help The Enforcer pick up a massive win.

Jimmy has interfered in Jey's matches on multiple occasions in the past. So, the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown could be the latest addition to that list. Additionally, an interference in the match from Jimmy will help the Stamford-based company to hype up Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL.

