Unexpected star to join popular stable, former champion to return? - 4 possible finishes to Carmelo Hayes' #1 contenders match at WWE NXT Roadblock

WWE NXT is well and truly heading towards Roadblock next week. Reigning NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov was supposed to compete against Carmelo Hayes at the Roadblock special next week. To make it official, the two were meant to engage in a contract signing. Things took a turn, however, when Tony D'Angelo intervened.

Tony D challenged Carmelo Hayes to a match next week for the number one contendership of Dragunov's title. Now, instead of Ilja battling Carmelo next week, the latter will instead face Tony D. The winner should then go on to battle Dragunov at Stand & Deliver.

Now that the bout between Carmelo and Tony has been officially confirmed, fans are curious as to how it may go down.

Below are four possible finishes to Carmelo Hayes' #1 contenders match at WWE NXT Roadblock.

#4. Carmelo Hayes could win fair and square at WWE NXT Roadblock

Carmelo Hayes is currently one of the most despised stars in WWE, thanks to him turning on his friend Trick Williams. However, even those who hate him realize that the star has immense talent.

When it comes to talent, few can compare to Him. Stars such as Wes Lee, Axiom, Nathan Frazer, and Dijak are all incredible in-ring talents on WWE NXT, but Carmelo stands above them all thanks to his star aura, charisma, mic skills, and in-ring ability.

When Tony D'Angelo battles Carmelo Hayes on NXT, there's a very real chance that the A-Champion would win fair and square. He is on a higher level than most others, so a clean win wouldn't be unrealistic. If he hits Nothing But Net, it will be over for The Don of NXT.

#3. Luca Crusifino could help Tony D'Angelo win and join The Family

WWE NXT featured an interesting bout. The resident Legal Eagle of the brand Luca Crusifino went one-on-one with the imposing Dijak. Ever since coming to the white & gold brand, Dijak has been a menace, and this was no different during this bout.

What came as a surprise to many in the WWE Universe was Luca's fighting spirit as he took the fight to Dijak. While Luca ultimately lost, he impressed many fans. Tony D'Angelo may have been one of the people impressed, as he told Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Adriana Rizzo to schedule a meeting with Luca for an undisclosed reason.

There is a chance that Crusifino caught Tony D's eye and will soon be added to The Family. If that happens, he may officially show up during NXT Roadblock by helping Tony defeat Hayes. If he causes a distraction behind the referee's back, Tony D could get the biggest win of his career.

#2. Hayes could cheat to win and continue his role as a top heel

Something has changed in Carmelo Hayes. He started in WWE as a babyface but soon embraced his more cocky and arrogant side. This led to him achieving a lot of success, including winning the NXT North American Championship.

In 2023, Carmelo became so good and so beloved by fans for his talent that he turned back into being a babyface. While holding the NXT Championship, he was one of the most beloved figures on the WWE NXT brand. Now, however, he is a vicious and cruel villain.

With the newly rediscovered viciousness, Carmelo may do anything it takes to win. This could include cheating. When he and Tony D'Angelo clash at NXT Roadblock, Hayes could hit a low blow behind the referee's back or pull the trunks for leverage to pick up a pinfall victory.

#1. Trick Williams could return and cost Carmelo the win

Carmelo Hayes has spent the bulk of his time on WWE NXT in tandem with Trick Williams. The two were practically joined at the hip, as it was rare to ever see one without the other.

Unfortunately, things went south recently. At NXT Vengeance Day, Trick Williams unsuccessfully challenged Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. After the bout, Carmelo Hayes turned heel and viciously brutalized his long-time friend with a steel chair.

While Trick hasn't been seen since, he could finally return next week at WWE NXT Roadblock. Williams could cost Carmelo his match against Tony D by causing a distraction. From there, Hayes could get pinned. Post-match, Trick could destroy Carmelo and get a measure of revenge.