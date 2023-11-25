Unexpected WWE stars to cost The Judgment Day at Survivor Series: WarGames? Analyzing clues from SmackDown

At Survivor Series WarGames 2023, The Judgment Day will look to cement its legacy as one of the best factions in WWE. To do the same, the heel faction, along with Drew McIntyre, will face a team that will consist of top-level superstars like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso in a Men's WarGames Match. However, The Judgment Day also has a stacked team.

With the usual four men set to represent the faction, The Judgment Day will have Drew McIntyre join them against Team Cody Rhodes. While many within the WWE Universe expect The Judgment Day to win this match, there is a chance they could lose due to potential interference from a WWE faction.

The faction in question is the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley. On the latest edition of SmackDown, the Street Profits had an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

However, the Street Profits ended up on the losing side, which upset Lashley backstage. Given their nature, it won't be a surprise to see the Street Profits do something to cost The Judgment Day its match at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Expand Tweet

After all, by doing so, they could impress Bobby Lashley and safeguard their bond with him. While the above angle is speculative, it makes sense, given how the two teams have feuded in the past. Their recent match could be the beginning of yet another feud, which will be interesting to see.

WWE veteran compared a SmackDown faction to The Judgment Day

Two factions seem to be ruling in WWE currently. One is The Judgment Day, whereas the other is The Bloodline. However, when it comes to championship and activity, one can safely say that The Judgment Day is slightly ahead. They receive plenty of heat as heels, which makes them perfect at their job.

However, not every heel faction in WWE can generate the same heat. During an episode of Busted Open Radio, wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer compared Damage CTRL to The Judgment Day and said the former faction could not generate the same heat.

Dreamer said:

“If you need to help establish this group, what better way to do it than against, honestly, a superpower team of females? And the best way to go out there and do it, to solidify this group of 'Wow, this group is really, really something.' Because they haven't really had something that The Judgment Day has, and that's something called heat. The Judgment Day has heat. They have it through Dominik [Mysterio]. They don't boo Bayley out of the building when she grabs that microphone. They don't boo any member of Damage CTRL out of the building. You can set those situations up,” Dreamer said.

At Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Damage CTRL can do plenty to generate the same amount of heat The Judgment Day does. While the task will be difficult, it won't be impossible given the talent each member of Damage CTRL has. It will be interesting to see how the faction performs at the upcoming premium live event.

Do you think Damage CTRL has a bright future ahead in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here