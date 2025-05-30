Unexpected WWE Superstar to align with John Cena tonight on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown may provide a major twist, as an unexpected alliance may form involving John Cena. The 17-time World Champion shockingly defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena will now team up with Logan Paul against Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank. But perhaps Aleister Black could join him too!

There's growing speculation that the returning SmackDown Superstar could align with John Cena due to the growing tensions in the undisputed title picture and Black's history with Cody Rhodes. The former AEW star recently came back after four long years away from the company, and fans have been buzzing about what his next move might be.

Since Black's return in April, he has picked up impressive wins over The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. However, he’s also made it clear he hasn’t forgotten his past with The American Nightmare. The two fought it out in AEW back in 2021, with Black winning two of their three singles matches. In a recent interview, he even hinted that there’s “so much left on the table” between them.

Given the rivalry between The Quarterback and the current champion, as well as Black’s past with The American Nightmare, an alliance between Cena and the dark, unpredictable Dutchman could shake things up.

If Black joins John Cena’s side tonight, it could set the stage for an exciting new storyline on SmackDown fueled by unfinished and old grudges. It will be exciting to see what happens on tonight's SmackDown. However, this is just a speculation as of now.

A real-life Bloodline member is also on the road to join John Cena?

With Money in the Bank 2025 approaching, a major twist could shake up the planned tag team match featuring The American Nightmare and The YEET Master. After returning at Saturday Night’s Main Event and challenging the champions to a tag team clash, Cody may now find himself at risk of betrayal heading into the June 7 showdown. The upcoming episode of SmackDown might be the setting for a shocking heel turn.

Signs are pointing to Jimmy Uso as the one who could betray Rhodes and his brother. Despite supporting his brother’s rise as World Heavyweight Champion on RAW, Jimmy has struggled to stay relevant on SmackDown. The temptation to turn heel and align himself with John Cena and Logan might be too strong to resist, especially with Cena’s ruthless new persona. A sudden attack on Cody this Friday could solidify Jimmy's spot alongside The Cenation Leader and give his career the direction it’s been missing.

If Jimmy Uso does join John Cena and Paul, it could turn the tag team match at MITB into a six-man tag, forcing Rhodes and Jey to find a third partner. This scenario might also spark a renewed sibling rivalry between Jimmy and Jey, possibly leading to a high-stakes rematch that could redeem their WrestleMania 40 bout. While it's still speculation, all eyes will be on SmackDown to see if this betrayal unfolds.

