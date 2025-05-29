WWE star to turn heel by betraying Cody Rhodes and joining John Cena for Money in the Bank? Exploring the possibility

At Money in the Bank 2025, Cody Rhodes will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to face Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena in a tag team match. The American Nightmare challenged the heels to a tag team match at MITB in the closing moments of Saturday Night's Main Event, where he made his first appearance after losing to The Franchise Player at WrestleMania 41. The upcoming episode of SmackDown could see a twist, as Cody Rhodes might face a betrayal that could have major implications for the match on June 7.

Jimmy Uso could shock the world by attacking Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with John Cena. This potential twist could shift the odds in Cena and Logan's favor ahead of their upcoming bout. While his twin brother holds the World Heavyweight Championship on the flagship show, Big Jim has been struggling to find his footing on Friday nights. Although Jimmy has been supportive of his brother's success, jealousy could creep in, as the 39-year-old could turn to the dark side and join forces with The Last Real Champion and The Maverick.

It is worth remembering that Jimmy Uso was briefly involved in the rivalry between John Cena and Randy Orton leading up to Backlash. Big Jim tried talking some sense into R-Truth when the 53-year-old showed his support for his 'childhood hero' in front of The Viper. While the former tag team champion was not in favor of Cena's new attitude previously, he could have a change of heart soon.

It could happen as soon as this week's SmackDown, which will have Cody Rhodes and John Cena under one roof. While he is seemingly on good terms with The American Nightmare currently, Big Jim may take out Cody and align with The Cenation Leader and Logan Paul. Such a move could give the former tag team champion a solid direction. If Jimmy Uso joins The Cenation Leader and The Maverick, the match at MITB could turn into a six-man tag team bout.

This would open up a spot for another superstar to get involved, as Cody Rhodes and The YEET Master would need to find a partner. If this scenario happens, it can potentially lead to another one-on-one match between The Usos down the line. While their WrestleMania 40 match was not received well by fans, Jimmy and Jey could redeem themselves this time around. That said, it is just speculation for now.

Aleister Black wants to renew his rivalry with Cody Rhodes in WWE

Upon his arrival in AEW in 2021, the former Malakai Black went straight after Cody Rhodes. Black scored multiple victories in singles competition against The American Nightmare during their feud in the Jacksonville-based company. With both of them now in WWE, Black expressed his interest in revisiting his rivalry with Cody.

While speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Black said:

"Having run my storylines with him has made me so much more hungry for more of it because I feel that there was a lot more that we could have tapped into, and I sincerely hope we can do that here because there was so much left on the table, both verbally and stuff that was written down that we never got to, and hopefully now we can kinda pivot because the contrast between the two characters is so vast that it makes such an interesting connection." [11:45–12:20]

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Cody Rhodes in the Stamford-based promotion.

