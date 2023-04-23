WWE Backlash takes place in less than two weeks' time, and one of the most surprising matches on the card will see Omos take on Seth Rollins. The Nigerian Giant will be looking to bounce back from his WrestleMania loss to Brock Lesnar as he faces an in-form Visionary.

This match announcement came out of the left field for the WWE Universe, but that doesn't mean that the company doesn't have any huge plans for the match.

The following list looks at just four potential finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Omos at WWE Backlash.

#4. Seth Rollins easily defeats Omos with a stomp

Seth Rollins is on a decent run in WWE at the moment, with many fans claiming he is a star chaser after several five-star matches in recent months.

Omos would be a tough star to have a stand-out match against, but if anyone can do it then it would be Seth Rollins.

The Visionary is likely to pick up the win to push forward following the WWE Draft, but it's unclear how competitive the match will actually be. Rollins could dominate the bout, and it turn into a glorified squash match ending with his patented Stomp.

#3. Omos defeats Rollins in a squash match at WWE Backlash

It's worth noting that there are still rumors that Seth Rollins and WWE are not on the same page after the recent last-minute changes on RAW. It's unclear if this match is seen as punishment for Rollins, who was rumored to have walked out of the arena on the RAW after WrestleMania, and the result could also reflect this.

Omos needs to bounce back from his loss to Brock Lesnar, and he could easily do that with a quick win over Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash.

#2. MVP turns his back on Omos following defeat

MVP has been patient with Omos since he left Bobby Lashley's side and realized that he needs much more of his support than The All Mighty once did. That being said, MVP is negotiating all these matches for Omos and trying to push him toward a title in WWE, and he keeps letting him down.

WrestleMania should have been a victory for Omos, but he was defeated by Lesnar, if Rollins is able to accomplish the same at WWE Backlash then it's easy to see MVP throwing in the towel and deciding that Omos is a lost cause.

#1. The Hurt Business reunites and helps Omos to victory

It has been teased for several weeks that The Hurt Business could be looking to reunite and where better than WWE Backlash. MVP could have a plan here to not only help Omos but also to help Bobby Lashley become the United States Champion and have his stable back together.

The Hurt Business could all remain on the same brand following the WWE Draft, which would allow MVP to set up the union and allow Omos to join the stable and enjoy the push that would come with it.

Do you think The Hurt Business will reunite at WWE Backlash? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

