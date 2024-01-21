Unfortunate WWE announcement to lead to the return of Brock Lesnar for major match? Exploring the chances

Brock Lesnar last appeared in WWE back at SummerSlam when he was defeated by Cody Rhodes. The Beast is expected to make his return on The Road to WrestleMania, but he could be called back early following Seth Rollins' injury.

Rollins is due to kick off this week's RAW tomorrow night and could announce that he will be unable to defend his championship for the next few weeks, leading to the title being vacated.

Brock Lesnar could then make his return to be part of the match that WWE books to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion. The company has several options that could come into play here. The creative can book a title match between several stars at the Royal Rumble PLE, or they can even put the gold on the line in the Rumble match itself and allow Rollins to have his rematch at WrestleMania.

Lesnar is seen as one of WWE's biggest draws, which is why he would be the perfect competitor to call back for the Royal Rumble. Even if Lesnar doesn't win the match or the title, he could set up his WrestleMania match against a credible opponent like Gunther.

Will Brock Lesnar make his return this week on WWE RAW?

A good way to write Seth Rollins off TV would be for him to be beaten down by Brock Lesnar either before or after he makes his announcement. This would then turn Lesnar into a monster heel once again and put him in a position to challenge for the title.

Rollins and Lesnar have their history, and that could come into play on RAW, allowing Rollins to take a few weeks off before coming back and getting his revenge.

This depends on how bad Rollins' injury is since the title being vacated would lead to many other storylines.

