7 upcoming movies starring WWE Superstars

Fans are aware that most WWE Superstars are multi-talented. Elias and former WWE Superstar Mickie James have released music albums, while Jeff Hardy is a phenomenal painter.

Similarly, many current WWE Superstars are constantly looking to make an appearance on the silver screen. Former superstars such as The Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Batista have already made their mark in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, a few current stars are ready to star in some upcoming Hollywood and Bollywood movies. Here's a look at seven upcoming movies starring current WWE Superstars.

#7. WWE NXT Superstar Saurav Gurjar will star in the Indian movie Brahmastra

WWE NXT Superstar Saurav Gurjar has been away from television for quite some time now. Gurjar was initially paired with Veer to form The Indus Sher. However, Veer was moved to the main roster earlier this year to partner with Jinder Mahal while Gurjar was held back.

Gurjar is best known in India for his role as Bheem in the TV show Mahabharat. The WWE Superstar is also a National Kickboxing Gold Medalist in his home country.

He is now ready to star alongside some of the biggest names in Bollywood in a movie titled Brahmastra set for release in India in late 2021. Gurjar gave details about the movie during an interview with DNA.

‘’I am playing a negative character in Brahmastra. The film is quite action-packed and I am doing all my moves. I have action scenes with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the film,"

"Ranbir is very good-natured. He keeps asking me who is helping me train and how I do my moves or how wrestlers like Undertaker did their moves,"

"I have been very fortunate to work with Mr. Bachchan. However, in my first scene with him, I had to punch him. I was a little nervous. Then he said to me- you are a real wrestler, please don't break my nose. I got very nervous after that."

The movie could help kickstart the WWE Superstar’s silver screen career. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, and Shah Rukh Khan, and could help Gurjar bag some more big roles.

Producer Karan Johar is planning to turn the film into a trilogy in the years to come.

