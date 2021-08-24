Update on Adam Cole's WWE contract status

If former NXT Champion Adam Cole's intentions are to sign with All Elite Wrestling, he'll have to wait a little longer. According to a new Fightful Select report, the Panama City Playboy still has a bit of time left on his contract.

When news that his contract was set to expire around SummerSlam began to spread, so did the "Adam Cole to AEW" rumors. Now that the Biggest Party of the Summer has come and gone, will Cole be showing up on AEW Dynamite this week?

Well, in a word, no. Fightful Select report that Cole's WWE contract will actually expire on Friday, August 27. AEW's Friday night show, Rampage, will be filmed on Wednesday, which means there's no chance of him showing up on either program - at least not this week, anyway.

WWE is not quite ready to give up Adam Cole just yet

The report also goes on to state that WWE intends to make Cole one final offer this week before his contract expires. Of course, if he doesn't accept it, that doesn't automatically mean he's AEW bound. But, if he is, there's nothing keeping him from jumping ship once August 27 comes and goes.

As we reported before, Adam Cole's contract was originally set to expire this past July. But he didn't want to end his time in NXT without finishing up his feud with former Undisputed ERA factionmate Kyle O'Reilly and agreed to a one-month extension to do just that.

If Cole does decide to stay with WWE, it will most likely not be as a part of NXT but, instead, either SmackDown or RAW. With SmackDown airing the same night his contract expires, whether or not he appears on the show this week should be a good indication of what his future plans are.

What do you think? Will Adam Cole stay with WWE, or will he join his fiancee Britt Baker in All Elite Wrestling? Jump into the comments below and sound off.

Edited by Alex Turk