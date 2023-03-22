The latest episode of NXT filled out the Stand and Deliver card, which now stands at seven matches throughout the show. The event will take place on April 1, hours before WrestleMania 39 Night One.

Tonight, Johnny Gargano brought out a contract for his match with Grayson Waller, looking to get the Aussie Sensation involved in an unsanctioned match. Waller stated that he'd sign the contract next week if Gargano was banned from the building.

WWE @WWE



is officially in the North American Championship Fatal 5-Way Match at



#WWENXT @dragonlee95 is officially in the North American Championship Fatal 5-Way Match at #StandAndDeliver 🚨🚨🚨@dragonlee95 is officially in the North American Championship Fatal 5-Way Match at #StandAndDeliver!#WWENXT https://t.co/xClZmO5xqe

Wes Lee picked Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh, and the debuting Dragon Lee for his North American Title bout. The fifth competitor will be determined next week in a battle royal. The Creed Brothers and Tony D'Angelo & Stacks met Gallus, giving us a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Titles after a day of drinking.

Gigi Dolin and Zoey Stark earned their spots in the NXT Women's Ladder Match last week, while Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria both secured their spots in the bouts this week.

Schism faced Chase U in a debate tonight, which led to an eight-person tag team match at Stand and Deliver, including Tyler Bate. Whichever team wins at the event will take control of Chase University.

The full card, as it stands, can be seen below.

WWE @WWE



#WWENXT

Get your tickets NOW 🎟️: #StandAndDeliver is going to be night we won't soon forgetGet your tickets NOW 🎟️: axs.com/events/454087/… #StandAndDeliver is going to be night we won't soon forget 👊#WWENXTGet your tickets NOW 🎟️: axs.com/events/454087/… https://t.co/XFvD0Mj47a

Johnny Gargano vs Grayson Waller in an Unsanctioned Match

Schism vs Tyler Bate & Chase U in an Eight-Person Tag Match; Winner gets control of Chase University

NXT Tag Team Titles: The Creed Brothers vs Tony D'Angelo and Stacks vs Gallus (c)

NXT Women's Tag Titles: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs Fallon Henley & Kiana James (c)

NXT North American Championship: Dragon Lee vs Ilja Dragunov vs JD McDonagh vs TBD vs Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match: Zoey Stark vs Gigi Dolin vs Tiffany Stratton vs Lyra Valkyria

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes w/Trick Williams vs Bron Breakker (c)

Roxanne Perez is still not cleared for NXT Stand and Deliver

One name noticeably absent from Stand and Deliver is that of current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. After a stellar match with Meiko Satomura two weeks ago, Perez collapsed in the ring and was rushed to a medical facility.

WWE @WWE



She books her spot in the NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match at



#WWENXT @tiffstrattonwwe is headed to Los AngelesShe books her spot in the NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match at #StandAndDeliver .@tiffstrattonwwe is headed to Los Angeles 💅She books her spot in the NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match at #StandAndDeliver!#WWENXT https://t.co/rUu9n0GqnB

Shawn Michaels made the tough call to announce a match for the title at Stand and Deliver, whether Perez is ready to compete. A four-way ladder match will take place to determine the new women's champion. We're a little over a week away from the event, however, meaning that Roxanne Perez could still return.

