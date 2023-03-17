What's going on with Roxanne Perez? Alleged real-life concern for the 21-year-old WWE star

WWE star Roxanne Perez caused massive concerns regarding her well-being when she suddenly collapsed after a match last week. Although initial reports stated that the injury wasn't real, some truths may have also been in play.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there are some legitimate concerns for Roxanne Perez, even if her collapse was only a work. He shared how vague the situation was and that her collapse was used to cover something that may or may not be happening.

"The reason it’s so vague is because the actual situation really is so vague, they actually don’t know what exactly is going on. What I was told was it’s a vague situation in the sense that, hopefully, there’s nothing wrong, but there might be." Meltzer added, "She didn’t faint after the match. That was a cover story for the fact that something may or may not be going on, and they don’t know exactly, so therefore they did the Shawn Michaels angle."

The 21-year-old was in action at last week's Roadblock event. She successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against Meiko Satomura, but the aftermath saw the champion suddenly faint in the ring. WWE personnel, Meiko, Shawn Michaels, and even Booker T came to the aid of Perez. She was stretched out from the location and loaded into an ambulance.

Reports followed that Roxanne was kept under observation overnight at the hospital. A few days before this week's NXT show, the company shared that Perez was fortunately discharged and was resting at home.

WWE medical team didn't have a positive update regarding Roxanne Perez's in-ring status

Despite being under observation and running many tests, it looks like the current condition of the 21-year-old is still not giving a clear answer.

According to Dr. Warren Becker, they checked Roxanne Perez's head, heart, and vessels but found nothing wrong. Although this looked promising for her health, the hazy results meant that they still couldn't clear her to get back in the ring.

"We checked three potential areas: the head, the heart, and the vessels in her body. All of Miss Perez's bloodwork came back reassuring. She was not identified as being dangerously dehydrated. Initial CT scans showed no abnormalities in the brain. Furthermore, Miss Perez's EKG showed no heart arrhythmia. While this is all very encouraging, it does present us with the difficult issue in that we are unable to identify what caused Miss Perez to collapse."

Due to Roxanne Perez's unclear health status, Shawn Michaels announced that a new Women's Champion for the brand would be crowned in the upcoming Stand and Deliver event. It remains to be seen when the former NXT Women's Champion can be seen in programming once again.

