Roxanne Perez health scare: Which WWE legends were present on the night of her collapse?

Roxanne Perez's health became a talk of concern after WWE NXT's Roadblock event on Tuesday. Not only did fans express concern, but also multiple professionals in the sport.

The 21-year-old had a hard-fought battle against Meiko Satomura at the developmental brand's Roadblock event on March 7, 2023. She was able to retain the NXT Women's Champion and even celebrated inside the ring with her opponent, but it only lasted for a short while.

The champion shockingly collapsed in the ring, prompting Meiko, the company's officials, and medical personnel to check on the superstar's health. WWE legends Shawn Michaels and Booker T also came to the aid of Roxanne Perez following her collapse.

Michaels is the creative head of NXT, while Booker T is not only a commentator of the brand but also Roxanne's mentor. This explains why both legends were present for Perez. HBK even shared some words of encouragement for the 21-year-old superstar after she was sent to the hospital.

"What happened last night showed that @roxanne_wwe is a fighting champion. She left it all in the ring. I want to wish Roxanne a speedy recovery after a great title defense." Shawn Michaels tweeted

Fortunately, it looks like Roxanne Perez's health should not be a concern to fans. As previously reported, the injury might not even be real, and was just a nod to a similar angle from Shawn in the 90s.

Other WWE Superstars shares support for Roxanne Perez after health scare

Although the injury to the NXT Women's Champion may not be real, the Stamford-based promotion provided regular updates regarding her condition. It was initially stated that Perez stayed overnight at the hospital for observation. A recent update shared that she was sent home and is currently resting. From the looks of it, the update may have also been used for the sake of Roxanne's fellow stars.

In a tweet, Perez's Roadblock opponent Meiko Satomura praised the determination of the 21-year-old. The Japanese wrestler later wished nothing but the best for the NXT Women's Champion.

"Her fighting spirit is worthy of a champion. I hope that she'll get well soon. #WWENXT"

RAW Superstar and Damage CTRL member Bayley also had some interesting response to Roxanne Perez's health. The Role Model replied to a tweet from the NXT account asking if she needed to fight Meiko after what the latter did to Perez.

It remains to be seen what is next for Roxanne Perez, especially with the Stand and Deliver event just weeks away.

