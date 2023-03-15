What update did the WWE medical team share on Roxanne Perez's current condition? Status of NXT star's title reign disclosed

WWE made a shocking announcement regarding the status of NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez tonight.

On Roadblock last week, Perez defended her gold in an excellent bout against former NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura. It was Perez's greatest threat yet, and she survived. Immediately after the match, though, the champion collapsed and was stretchered out of the building.

This week, Shawn Michaels revealed that the brand will have qualifiers to determine who will compete in a ladder match at Stand & Deliver to determine the NXT Champion.

Dr. Warren Becker revealed that they've not yet found what caused Roxanne Perez to collapse and could not clear her for competition at this time.

"We checked three potential areas: the head, the heart, and the vessels in her body. All of Miss Perez's bloodwork came back reassuring. She was not identified as being dangerously dehydrated. Initial CT scans showed no abnormalities in the brain. Furthermore, Miss Perez's EKG showed no heart arrhythmia. While this is all very encouraging, it does present us with the difficult issue in that we are unable to identify what caused Miss Perez to collapse."

Without a known cause for the collapse, Roxanne Perez cannot compete at this time, meaning that we may be crowning a new NXT Women's Champion at Stand & Deliver

Who will challenge for Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver?

On tonight's episode of NXT, Sol Ruca faced off against Zoey Stark to determine the first competitor in the ladder match. It was an exciting contest between two of the best superstars that the brand offered.

Sol Ruca brought it and, on a few occasions, looked to be the one advancing to the ladder match. Unfortunately, for the sensational surfer, Zoey Stark countered a dive with her modified GTS, securing a spot in the ladder match for the NXT Women's Championship.

NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Kiana James also faced Gigi Dolin. Coming off a strong win against Jacy Jayne at Roadblock, Dolin continued to build momentum with a quick win over Kiana James. The question is: will Roxanne Perez make it to Stand & Deliver?

Who else do you want to see compete in the ladder match at Stand & Deliver? Let us know in the comments section below!

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes