Updated SummerSlam match card: LA Knight, 12-time champion added & more

The SummerSlam match card witnessed another addition on SmackDown this week. The Biggest Party of the Summer will now feature a battle royal in addition to other matches. Here's what we know so far about the match.

As of writing, only LA Knight and Sheamus are the confirmed participants in the battle royal. The two stars got into a verbal confrontation in Adam Pearce's office on SmackDown this week, after which the official put them in the match.

It is possible WWE could add more matches to the SummerSlam match card on the go-home RAW and SmackDown next week. The company has already advertised a couple of matches and segments for both shows on social media.

Set for RAW next week are Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, and more. The Visionary will tag with Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The match was booked after an injury angle involving Kevin Owens last week on RAW.

The SmackDown before SummerSlam, on the other hand, only has Sheamus versus LA Knight thus far.

Here's the updated SummerSlam match card as of Friday, July 28.

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) vs. Jey Uso - Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair - Triple Threat match for the WWE Women's Championship

Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor - Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes - Singles match

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler - Singles match

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet - Singles match

LA Knight vs. Sheamus vs. TBA – Battle Royal

The United States Title will not be a part of the SummerSlam match card

WWE confirmed this week on SmackDown that the United States Title won't be part of the SummerSlam match card this year. Instead, a United States Championship match will take place two weeks from tonight on SmackDown.

Austin Theory will defend his title against Santos Escobar on the August 11, 2023, episode of the blue brand. Escobar earned the opportunity after he won the US Title Invitational finals against Rey Mysterio on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The WWE Hall of Famer reportedly suffered a legit injury during the match, forcing the referee to hand the bout to Escobar. It remains to be seen how WWE will book the LWO storyline after Rey Mysterio's injury and when the legend will be fit to return to action.

What's your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023