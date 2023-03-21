Updated WrestleMania 39 card after WWE RAW: Sami Zayn finally added, multi-man match participants confirmed (March 20, 2023)

Tonight's WWE RAW show in St. Louis, Missouri, confirmed some big names for the WrestleMania 39 match card. A total of 12 matches are scheduled for the two-day Premium Live Event on April 1 and 2 in Los Angeles, California.

Providing opportunities for many superstars to be at The Grandest Stage of Them All, WWE will be hosting two Fatal Four Way Tag Team Matches. The men's bout has been confirmed but the women's bout still has three teams left. Only Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have secured their places.

The March 20, 2023 episode of WWE RAW helped shape the WrestleMania 39 rumors for Sami Zayn. He will team up with Kevin Owens to fight The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Below is the updated WrestleMania 39 match card after the March 20 edition of WWE RAW:

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka - WWE RAW Women's Championship Match Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP) -Singles match Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus - Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena - United States Championship Match Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky) - Six-Woman Tag Team Match Edge vs. Finn Balor - Hell in a Cell Match Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD - Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) - Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul - Singles Match scheduled for Night One Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

The flagship event also teased the return of two iconic gimmicks for WrestleMania 39. More on that here.

What other matches could be added to the WrestleMania 39 card? - WWE RAW Superstar could get his wish

Rey Mysterio has ducked Dominik Mysterio's challenge for a 'Mania showdown so far. The Judgment Day member has specifically interrupted crucial segments to provoke his father into hitting him. He may get his wish this week.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Dom threatened his father about consequences on SmackDown when the Mysterio family will be present. The Hall of Fame inductee could be forced to hit his son to protect his wife Angie and daughter Aalyah.

Another match that could be added to WrestleMania is Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt. However, the latter has not been on RAW or SmackDown lately, putting their rumored contest in doubt.

