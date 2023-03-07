Updated WrestleMania 39 match card after WWE RAW: Huge US Title match, Visionary vs. Maverick

WWE RAW saw the addition of some blockbuster matches to the WrestleMania 39 card. If you weren't excited for the show earlier, the hype surrounding it right now should be enough for you to reconsider.

Following the events of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, three new matches were added to the premium live event. These include a mega United States Championship match between Austin Theory and John Cena, a grudge match between Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Logan Paul, and a huge six-woman tag team match between Damage CTRL and the team of Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus.

The following is the updated WrestleMania 39 match card after the 06/03 episode of Monday Night RAW:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match) Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (SmackDown Women's Championship match) Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka (RAW Women's Championship match) Brock Lesnar vs. Omos Seth 'Freakin' Rollins vs. Logan Paul Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena (United States Championship) Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) vs. Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus

Those are some epic contests on offer, and it is only the beginning. More matches will certainly be added to the WrestleMania 39 card in the coming weeks. The likes of The Usos, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and many more will be cashing in their tickets to the Grandest Stage of them All.

The matches booked for WrestleMania 39 on RAW

As mentioned earlier, WWE added three matches to WrestleMania 39 on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Each of them was set up well and has enough star power to keep you invested.

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Logan Paul had a brief exchange that resulted in a brawl. After Paul knocked his rival out, he declared that he would see him at WrestleMania. The two have been feuding on a deeply personal level, and we are excited to see them throw down in April.

After initially refusing to fight Austin Theory at 'Mania for the United States Championship, John Cena gave in and accepted his challenge. He elevated the feud to a whole new level by putting Theory in his place. The champion was deeply offended, which means he will be bringing his A-game at the Show of Shows.

Finally, Trish Stratus congratulated Becky Lynch and Lita for winning the Women's Tag Team Championships. She was cut off by Damage CTRL, who made sure to rain on the babyfaces' parade. Stratus and her girls challenged Bayley's crew to a match on the Grandest Stage of them All, which the Role Model accepted.

