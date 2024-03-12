Updated WrestleMania 40 match card after WWE RAW: Sami Zayn, Ladder Match, and more (March 12, 2024)

With WrestleMania 40 less than a month away, WWE is doing everything in its power to make the mega event one of the best WrestleMania's of all time. During the latest episode of RAW, fans witnessed two more matches being added to the much-anticipated event, which will take place in April 2024.

First, it was announced that Damian Priest and Finn Balor would defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The teams for this match will be determined through qualifying matches that will take place on RAW and SmackDown in the coming weeks.

Next, Monday Night RAW also featured a Gauntlet Match in the main event to crown the number-one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. While every man involved in this match gave it his best shot, Sami Zayn eventually won and will now challenge The Ring General at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Here is the updated WrestleMania 40 match card as of March 12, 2024:

Night One :

: The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Night Two :

: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes - Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Night (TBA):

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley - Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch - Singles match for the Women's World Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn - Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. five other teams (TBD) - Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Former WWE head writer wants Cody Rhodes to lose at WrestleMania 40

When Cody Rhodes will enter into the ring against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, the majority of the WWE Universe will support him. After the setback he had at WrestleMania 39, many people believe that The American Nightmare will have his crowning moment at The Show of Shows this year. However, there is one man who does not want to see Rhodes finish the story.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo mentioned he would like to see Rhodes lose at WrestleMania 40. Explaining himself, Russo said:

"I want that to happen so bad. I want that to happen so, so bad. I don't know, bro... Think about it for a second. If it is a Rock scr*wing, and then they go to Rock and Cody, is that gonna hurt Cody at all? The problem is you don't have another opponent for Roman Reigns, that's the problem. But if Rock was involved in scr*wing Cody, and then you go to Rock and Cody, I don't think that hurts Cody one iota." [From 21:00 onwards]

If Cody Rhodes is unable to finish his story at WrestleMania 40, one can only imagine how the fans would react. However, regardless of what happens at The Show of Shows, the event is expected to be a massive hit.