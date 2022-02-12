Updated Elimination Chamber 2022 match card after WWE SmackDown - Ronda Rousey added, Stipulation changed for existing match

Following this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the card for Elimination Chamber 2022 feels a lot more complete. We are one week away from the premium live event, which is set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

The show is set for February 19th at the Jeddah Superdome. Seven matches have been announced for Elimination Chamber 2022, with two women's bouts being added in the past week. Additionally, an existing match has received a new stipulation.

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss is now a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Meanwhile, WWE has booked the women of RAW in a Chamber Match. Ronda Rousey has also been added to the card. She will team up with Naomi against Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

Here is the updated card for Elimination Chamber 2022, as of February 4th:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles - Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita - RAW Women's Championship The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders - SmackDown Tag Team Championship Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg - Universal Championship Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (with Happy Corbin) - Falls Count Anywhere Match Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. TBA - Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38 Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

Who will be the final entrant in the women's match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022?

Only five competitors have been confirmed for the Chamber match to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. This has sparked intrigue over who will be the final entrant. Some big names could show up in Saudi Arabia.

Asuka and Bayley are some of the more popular choices, as they are expected back in WWE before WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Lacey Evans is another option. She has been training for a comeback since giving birth in October.

Who do you think will be the final entrant at Elimination Chamber 2022?

Let us know in the comments section below.

