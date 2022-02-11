5 recent news & rumors about Ronda Rousey: On-screen behavior issues, Becky Lynch's reaction to WWE WrestleMania snub

The past couple of weeks have been eventful for Ronda Rousey, who recently returned to WWE with a bang. The Baddest Woman on the Planet entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match and won it.

She did so after last eliminating Charlotte Flair. Rousey confronted The Queen last week, where she confirmed her WrestleMania match. The two of them will face off for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

There have been reactions to their segment together, including from Becky Lynch. Additionally, there has been a tease for the ex-UFC megastar to enter the tag team division, while WWE reportedly had talks with her over an on-screen issue.

So, without further ado, let's dive right into this week's most important stories regarding Ronda Rousey in WWE. Give us your thoughts about them in the comments section below.

#5 Becky Lynch's reaction to Ronda Rousey picking Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 38

After Ronda Rousey selected Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania opponent, Becky Lynch took to Twitter to respond to not being the Royal Rumble winner's preferred opponent at The Show of Shows.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet had a choice between Flair and Lynch, and she picked the former. The RAW Women's Champion stated that Rousey made a "smart choice," while taking a shot at The Queen by likening her to gazpacho.

While it is not happening this year, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey may very well clash at WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

#4 Mark Henry's question about SmackDown segment last week

The segment in which Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair also saw her attack Sonya Deville and injure her arm. The WWE official was wearing her jacket, which raised the question of whether Rousey will get punished for putting her hands on an authority figure.

Mark Henry spoke about this on Busted Open, stating that he wants to see some consequences for last week's attack.

"You've been telling me that when Sonya Deville takes the jacket off she's a talent. As long as she's got the jacket on she's the GM. So now is there going to be punishment? Ronda should get punished. You can't put your hands on an official. Right? Am I wrong?" questioned Mark Henry.

It remains to be seen if there will be a follow-up to this tonight on SmackDown.

