Updated Elimination Chamber 2022 match card after SmackDown - Hall of Famer returns, 2-time WWE Champion added

We are two weeks away from Elimination Chamber 2022, and WWE is shaping the event up nicely. It will take place in Saudi Arabia, serving as an intriguing speedbump on the Road to WrestleMania 38.

The show is set for February 19th at the Jeddah Superdome. So far, five matches have been announced for Elimination Chamber 2022.

These include four title bouts, with one of them happening inside the namesake structure. Two of them got added during tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss will face off in a rematch from WWE Day 1, but the main story heading out of SmackDown was Goldberg's return. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, with the match being made official.

Here is the updated card for Elimination Chamber 2022, as of February 4th:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles - Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita - RAW Women's Championship The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders - SmackDown Tag Team Championship Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg - Universal Championship Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (with Happy Corbin)

WWE's most recent premium live event in Saudi Arabia- Crown Jewel, featured nine matches, including one on the Kickoff Show.

What other matches will WWE add to Elimination Chamber 2022

The next two weeks of RAW and SmackDown could see multiple matches get added to the card. One name seemingly guaranteed to appear is Mansoor. The Saudi Arabian star always wrestles and wins at these shows.

He can begin a program against a heel on SmackDown next week, with options including Jinder Mahal and Sheamus.

Elsewhere, Damian Priest might defend his United States title against a formidable opponent like The Miz or Rey Mysterio.

Aliyah recently mentioned that she wanted to be the first-ever female Arab superstar to compete in the Middle East. The opportunity could present itself at Elimination Chamber 2022, based on what happens between her and Natalya next week on SmackDown.

