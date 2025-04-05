Updated WWE WrestleMania 41 match card: New Championship match announced

With each passing week, the storyline of WWE WrestleMania 41 is getting more and more interesting. The Showcase of Immortals is already set to have a great match card with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins competing in the main event of 'Mania. Additionally, Cody Rhodes & John Cena are also expected to headline Night 2 of The Shows of the Shows.
The recent episode of the blue brand witnessed some major additions to the WrestleMania 41 card. Now, LA Knight is set to defend his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Samoan Werewolf defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match, leading to him becoming the no.1 contender for the US Title.
On the other side, Jade Cargill and Naomi are also set to lock horns at 'Mania 41. The Storm and The Glow have been engaged in a rivalry for a long time and finally, both stars have the opportunity to settle the score in the ring at The Showcase of Immortals. With this recent development, WWE has now a total of nine matches on the card for both nights.
This includes the Women's Tag Team title match where Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will face the winner of the upcoming Gauntlet match at WrestleMania. Earlier, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton were also scheduled to compete on the show but due to The Prizefighter's real-life injury, the match was pulled out.
However, there is a possibility that Orton might soon get a new opponent and will be incorporated into the upcoming PLE. With this, the updated card for WrestleMania 41 is as follows:
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena - Undisputed WWE Championship match
- Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins - Triple Threat Match
- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Championship match
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair - WWE Women's Championship match
- IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair - Women's World Championship match
- AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA - Women's Tag Team Championship match
- Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
- LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu - United States Championship match
The card of WrestleMania 41 already seems to be stacked but one of the major WWE stars who is not scheduled to compete is Solo Sikoa. The self-proclaimed Tribal Chief was initially engaged in a heated altercation with Jacob Fatu.
However, with The Samoan Werewolf getting a US Title shot, it seems like WWE has dropped the plans for a potential Sikoa vs. Fatu match.
WrestleMania 41 is still a few days away and it remains to see whether Triple H will incorporate The Street Champion in the storyline or not.